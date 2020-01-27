Hunter Biden Agrees to Pay Child Support in Custody Case, Still Hasn't Turned Over Financial Records

Hunter Biden, the youngest son of 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in monthly child support to a former Washington, D.C., stripper who now lives in Arkansas and bore him a son out of wedlock in 2018.

Biden's agreement to pay child support came two days before he was ordered to appear in court for a hearing concerning whether or not he would be held in contempt for failing to disclose information about his finances, CNBC News reported. The support is retroactive to November 2018, three months after the child was born to Lunden Alexis Roberts, now 28 years old.

The amount of child support Biden must pay could increase or decrease in the future, Judge Holly Meyer noted in her order. She wrote that she currently lacks sufficient information about the father's income to determine a permanent amount of support.

Roberts has reportedly been awarded full custody and is seeking child support after a November DNA test confirmed that Roberts' son — born in August 2018 — was indeed Hunter Biden's child. Biden has refused to hand over financial records, despite a December 6 order to do so. He missed deadlines on December 12 and December 19, and most recently on January 16.

While questions about Hunter Biden's finances — particularly his employment history at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma and his father's efforts to get the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired — feature in the Trump impeachment battle, Roberts' lawyer has insisted that the paternity case has nothing to do with impeachment. Any financial records would not be released to the public.

The fact that Hunter Biden is the baby daddy has caused no little scandal in the family. His older brother, Beau, passed away in 2015. In 2017, the younger brother divorced his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, and dated Hallie Biden, Beau's widow. Since he did not break up with his late brother's widow until April 2019, the paternity test showed that he cheated on her.

One month after the break-up with Hallie, he married Melissa Cohen in a surprise wedding.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign and the impeachment have drawn national attention to Hunter Biden. A Florida private-eye firm has claimed that Hunter Biden is the subject of many criminal investigations involving Burisma, and that a counterfeiting scheme links him with both Burisma and CrowdStrike. These filings may be suspect since the head investigator has pursued conspiracy theories. However, the Burisma involvement stinks and Americans deserve to know whether or not Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor in order to protect his son's company.

While the paternity case likely will not reveal the baby daddy's assets, it does draw attention to one of Joe Biden's political liabilities.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.