Hunter Biden Accused of $156M Counterfeiting Scheme With Burisma, CrowdStrike, Legal Filing Claims

Hunter Biden's bank account records reveal a $156 million counterfeiting scheme involving Ukrainian gas firm Burisma and the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, according to a new legal filing in an Arkansas paternity case. The document, filed Friday by the Florida-based private-eye firm D&A Investigations, intends to notify the court of "felonies including Fraud and Counterfeiting." The document names Burisma, the gas company that hired Biden to the board while his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was the Obama administration point person on Ukraine, and CrowdStrike, which investigated the hacking of DNC emails in 2016.

In the case, Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper, is seeking full custody and child support after a November paternity test confirmed that Roberts' son — born in August 2018 — was indeed Hunter Biden's child. Hunter Biden's older brother, Beau, passed away in 2015. In 2017, the younger brother divorced his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen Biden, and dated Hallie Biden, Beau's widow. Since he did not break up with his late brother's widow until April 2019, the paternity test showed that he cheated on her.

One month after the break-up with Hallie, he married Melissa Cohen in a surprise wedding.

While the paternity case reveals the sordid details of Hunter Biden's sex life, it may also shed light on potential corruption in Ukraine.

According to the filing, "the bank account records provide the source and destination bank account numbers of: Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, DEFENDANT's business partners, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC. a/k/a RSB, LLC. a/k/a RSBais, LLC."

"They also verify the Counterfeiting scheme accumulating $156,073,944.24 with an Average Account Value (monthly balance) in the amount of: $6,785,823.66," the filing adds.

Perhaps the most explosive claim came with the link between Burisma and CrowdStrike. "Burisma Holdings Limited, finances Atlantic Council (Ukraine) and associated rogue operatives from the USDOS, FVEY and CrowdStrike in Ukraine, using PrivatBank."

The document provides a brief background to PrivatBank's slimy dealings. "December 2016 into January 2017. After the theft of $5.4 +/- billion in foreign aid, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) froze foreign aid to Ukraine and suspended PrivatBank's international transactions. On 11 September 2019. The IMF released the freeze to allow foreign aid after the Ukraine Court issued Search and Seizure Warrants to be executed on PrivatBank."

These claims would back up President Donald Trump's suspicions voiced in a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, which has become the center of the Democrats' impeachment push, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden and CrowdStrike.

Trump's request on CrowdStrike seems related to a rather questionable theory -- described by mainstream media outlets as a conspiracy theory -- that when CrowdStrike investigated the DNC server hacked in 2016, the company took them to Ukraine to hide them. There are many problems with the theory, including the fact that the hacked servers were cloud-based, which means there were no physical machines.

"With regards to our investigation of the DNC hack in 2016, we provided all forensic evidence and analysis to the FBI," CrowdStrike said in a statement in September. "As we’ve stated before, we stand by our findings and conclusions that have been fully supported by the US Intelligence community."

The D&A Investigations filing echoes the work of investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, who wrote about the disappearance of funds from PrivatBank and the involvement of Burisma and Hunter Biden. Yet the CrowdStrike connection seems rather suspect.

As the Daily Mail reported, D&A Investigations head investigator Dominic Casey "is known for pursuing right-wing conspiracy theories. During the Casey Anthony trial he claimed a psychic told him where to find Caylee's body."

Last week, Dominic Casey filed a document claiming that Biden was involved in multiple criminal investigations regarding Burisma, but Judge Don McSpadden tossed out his motion six hours after it was filed.

Biden's lawyer Brent Langdon denounced Casey's attempt to get involved in the case as "a scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some quick media attention." Langdon asked to have the D&A Investigations filings stricken from the record. He also asked McSpadden to award Biden costs against Casey.

Even if D&A Investigations' claims are completely false, Hunter Biden's indiscretions may seriously damage his father's 2020 campaign. Joe Biden is not responsible for his son's philandering, but when a Ukrainian prosecutor was investigating Burisma, the then-vice president pressured the president of Ukraine to fire that prosecutor, threatening to oppose military funding for the country if he refused.

Joe Biden's defenders claim the prosecutor was himself weak on corruption, but the investigation into Burisma was dropped after the firing, as Americans working for Burisma lobbied politicians in Ukraine.

Follow Tyler O'Neil, the author of this article, on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.