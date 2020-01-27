Huh? Joe Biden Claims He was 'Raised in the Black Church'

Joe Biden has told a lot of stories about his connection to black voters. Back in 2017, he told a story about his younger days at a community pool with minority kids rubbing his hairy legs and jumping on his lap, which was all sorts of weird and creepy. He told another good one on Sunday at an NAACP event where he claimed his “political identity” was molded by minorities back in his home state.

“I have a lot of black support because that’s where I come from. I was raised in the black church, politically, not a joke,” Joe Biden said at the event in Des Moines, Iowa. “When I got into politics, I was the only white guy working on the east side, in the projects, because these were the guys I grew up with. These were the guys I worked with.”

Biden acknowledged his support from black Democrats, who have consistently supported him according to polls, even over minority candidates like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, or the 1/1024th of Elizabeth Warren that is Native American.

“People ask why do I have such overwhelming support from the African American community, because that’s what I’m part from,” Biden continued. “That’s where my political identity comes from. It’s the single most consistent political constituency I’ve ever had.”

Or it could be that he was Barack Obama's vice-president. I mean, he only name drops Obama every five seconds.

Seriously, Biden claiming to have been "raised in the black church" makes me think of Steven Martin in The Jerk. Though I can't say which line is funnier, Biden's or Steve Martin's.

