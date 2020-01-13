Huffington Post Contributor: 'Iranians Are Being Used By People on the Left as a Tool to Attack Trump'

It doesn't happy often -- sadly -- but every now and then, a leftist blogger or journalist wakes up to the fact that his or her fellow progressives are all too willing to suck up to dictatorial regimes if they believe doing so helps them politically. Case in point: Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali, who tries to explain to his fellow liberals that what they're doing -- siding with the Mad Mullahs and against freedom-loving Iranians -- is wrong.

With regard to the massive protests that have broken out in Iran, Yashar explains that "all the family/friends I spoke to who live in different parts of Iran) are furious that they were lied to for three days about the case of the plane crash. The Iranian government lied left and right about where the plan was headed" and what "brought down the plane." In other words, "The Iranian government completely mishandled the plane crash, destroying evidence in the process. Iranians are in the street calling for death to the Supreme Leader (something that could get them executed). Iranians are in the street calling for prosecutions, saying Soleimani is a murderer. Telling leadership of the Iranian government to resign and saying Trump isn't the problem, that the Iranian government is."

"To say that these protesters are brave," he adds, "is an understatement."

2. Iranians who are protesting and all the family/friends I spoke to (who live in different parts of Iran) are furious that they were lied to for three days about the cause of the plane crash. The Iranian government lied left and right about where the plane was headed — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

3. What brought down the plane. The Iranian government completely mishandled the plane crash, destroying evidence in the process. Iranians are in the street calling for death to the Supreme Leader (something that could get them executed). — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

"Nearly 2 months ago," Yashar explains, "Iran massacred hundreds (at least) and up to 1,500 of its citizens in the streets for protesting against gas prices." Yes, you read that right: the Mad Ayatollah's butchers slaughtered as many as 1,500 people because they had the audacity to complain about the rising costs of gas. "People in the streets are taking an enormous risk not only by protesting but by saying what they're saying like death to the Supreme Leader," the Huffington Post-contributor rightfully adds.

5. Nearly 2 months ago, Iran massacred hundreds (at least) and up to 1,500 of its citizens in the streets for protesting against gas prices. People in the streets are taking an enormous risk not only by protesting but by saying what they're saying like death to the Supreme Leader — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

And that's when he takes a moment to criticize his fellow liberals. "The idea that [Trump is] to blame for a decision the IRGC made" to shoot down the passenger airliner, he writes, "is just absurd. And while Iranians aren't a monolith and there are 80 million people in Iran, you don't see Iranians blaming President Trump for the crash (in which Iranian citizens were killed). They're blaming the IRGC and the Supreme Leader for a series of horrific mistakes."

In other words, the Iranian protesters aren't NeverTrump. They're NeverKhamenei.

"I've gone through some of the most active and prominent liberal Twitter accounts and none of them mentioned the Iran protests today. These same people were actively tweeting about wanting to avoid war and attacking Trump for his decision. What happened?" Yashar wonders.

9. I've gone through some of the most active and prominent liberal Twitter accounts and none of them mentioned the Iran protests today. These same people were actively tweeting about wanting to avoid war and attacking Trump for his decision.



What happened? — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

He can only conclude that "Iranians are being used by certain people on the left (I didn't say all) as a tool to attack President Trump. But these same people don't seem to care to support their right to protest?" And so, he continues, "It seems to me the protests were inconvenient for some of these folks today. They were placing the blame on the Iranian leadership who lied repeatedly about what happened. They weren't blaming President Trump... so it wasn't worth it to bring attention to or support them?"

It's incredibly sad but, yes, that's exactly what's happening.

"This happens often with people living in authoritarian states & with certain religious/ethnic groups," he continues. "We're used as tools to push domestic political agendas. We're told what to feel and think by people with no connection to our country & and no idea what they're talking about."

10. And that's why I tweeted this earlier today. In this context, Iranians are being used by certain people on the left (i didn't say all) as a tool to attack President Trump. But these same people don't seem to care to to support their right to protest?https://t.co/M1wLT4Lv3B — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

11. It seems to me the protests were inconvenient for some of these folks today. They were placing the blame on the Iranian leadership who lied repeatedly about what happened. They weren't blaming President Trump...so it wasn't worth it to bring attention to or support them? — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

12. This happens often with people living in authoritarian states & with certain religious/ethnic groups. We're used as tools to push domestic political agendas. We're told what to feel & think by people with no connection to our country & have no idea what they're talking about — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 12, 2020

Harsh... but true.

If you value my work, please support me on Patreon. You can also Follow me on Twitter or Like me on Facebook.