House Republicans Share 'T'was the Night Before Impeachment' Poem on Eve of Vote

WASHINGTON — Republicans on the House Oversight Committee put a twist on 'T'was the Night Before Christmas' ahead of the final House vote on the impeachment of President Trump that's scheduled for Wednesday.

The Republicans posted their version of the famous poem in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening.

‘Twas the night before #impeachment and all through the House,

Pelosi chased vulnerable Democrats, like a cat after a mouse.

The Articles were sent to the Capitol without care,

And put before all Members, after a process far from fair.

The Democrats were restless, not snug in their beds,

While nightmares of November danced in their heads.

And the whole country knew those four facts to be true;

Pelosi looked away, but not Jeff Van Drew.

When, what to my wondering eyes should I see,

But the Coastal Impeachment Squad with hearts full of glee.

Away to the cameras Democrats flew in a dash,

They couldn’t resist impeaching the President, despite the backlash.

Pelosi sprung from her chair, and to her team gave the okay,

And weary Democrats knew they had to obey.

“On, Swalwell! On, Lofgren! On, Jackson Lee!

I know you’ll vote YES on impeachment, you always follow me!”

And I heard her exclaim, as they walked off the floor,

“Merry impeachment to all! Now voters will show you the door."