House Minority Leader McCarthy: Spying on the Trump Campaign Is 'a Modern-Day Watergate'

Although many conservatives and libertarians weren't exactly happy with Rep. Kevin McCarthy's leadership of the Republican minority in Congress until recently, it's fair to say that popular opinion of the man has shifted tremendously. The reason is, of course, that he has proved himself to be a strong leader when it counted most: when President Donald J. Trump was the victim of an impeachment hoax.

From the very moment it became clear that the Mueller report was a nothingburger, and especially once it became clear that Democrats were going to impeach the president no matter what after his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Rep. McCarthy has proven himself to be a very strident, effective and loyal Minority Leader.

Case in point, his appearance on Fox News on Sunday:

"If you read this IG report for one moment by Horowitz," McCarthy said, "here is the FBI. They broke into President Trump's, at the time candidate Trump's, campaign, spied on them, and then covered it up. It is a modern-day Watergate."

Not only did the FBI misbehave, Democrats are apparently all too willing to help rogue agents cover up their misdeeds. "You've got Democrats who aren't even willing to look into that," McCarthy rightfully pointed out. "That is the area that we should be look in."

Them's fightin' words, but McCarthy wasn't even done yet. "It's a modern-day coup," he continued. "The closest this country has ever come to, but the only thing you can compare this is, is to Watergate. They broke into his campaign by bringing people into it, they have been trying to cover it up for the whole time."

If one does indeed believe that this is best compared to Watergate, this means some very serious questions have to be answered. As McCarthy put it, "now the question rises, just like Watergate, who knew, when they did they know it, and how high did this go up?"

Indeed, how high did this go? We know that the intelligence chiefs were involved -- from James Comey to John Brennan -- but did this go all the way to the top?

