House Democrats Ordered Not to Gloat During Impeachment Vote, 'Don't Cheer, Keep It Solemn'

Desperate to give the false impression that impeachment isn't what Democrats have always wanted since the moment Trump was elected, House Democrats have received strict orders on how to handle themselves as the impeachment vote proceeds. Axios reports that "House Democratic leaders told caucus members not to cheer or applaud when today's impeachment vote totals are announced." One Democrat from a Trump district reported they were told, "Don’t cheer, keep it solemn."

And that is exactly how the Democrats' public relations team at CNN described the events on Capitol Hill Wednesday. For starters, Nancy Pelosi is wearing black.

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

"You can feel it in the air here. It feels different," @DanaBashCNN says. "It is palpable – that this is momentous. That this is grave. And it is... not something this speaker wanted to do..." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 18, 2019

CNN's Manu Raju didn't get the memo that they were supposed to be reporting on how solemn Democrats are on the Hill... not the reason why. "Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources," Raju tweeted. "She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say."

Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2019

Oops. Oh well. The secret's out. I'm sure there will be a kegger in the SCIF room Wednesday evening with AOC tending bar and Adam Schiff doing body shots off of Jerry Nadler.

Democrats want us to believe that the party hasn't been looking forward to this moment and that they don't really want to impeach Trump, but feel it was necessary to "protect the Republic" and "the rule of law," etc., etc., even though we know they don't really believe it.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis