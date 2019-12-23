House Democrats Float Possibility of Impeaching Trump AGAIN Over McGahn Testimony

Ronn Blitzer of Fox News reports that House Democrats could pursue even more articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. According to court filings by the lawyer for the House Judiciary Committee Democrats, the possibility of more articles of impeachment is part of the ongoing battle over compelling former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify.

Democrats have already argued that the facts are "uncontested" and Trump's guilt is self-evident, yet they are insisting on more investigations and more testimony.

Last week, we reported that Democrats were currently suing to get access to more grand jury materials from the Robert Mueller investigation as part of an effort to build a case for obstruction of justice. They are clearly fishing for anything they can use to keep going after Trump.

“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly—including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” the brief stated.

The brief also acknowledged that Democrats still have “ongoing impeachment investigations.”

While new articles of impeachment may not be pursued, Democrats are still arguing that testimony from Don McGahn could be used in an upcoming Senate trial. The same trial Pelosi is holding hostage.

One thing is clear: the witch hunt against President Trump will not end with this bogus impeachment. It will not stop when he's reelected. Democrats will keep looking for a crime to justify their actions.

