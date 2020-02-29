House Democrat Threatens Donald Trump Jr. With 'Serious Altercation'

While it's become increasingly clear that Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus situation, one House Democrat, Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), threatened Donald Trump Jr. with physical violence for daring to point that out.

“Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” Trump Jr. said Friday. “Anything he does in a positive sense ... they will not give him credit for. The playbook is old at this point. But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that it could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

Hallie Jackson of MSNBC asked Rep. Garamendi about those comments. "He should not be near me when he says that," Garamendi said. "There would be a serious altercation. Don Jr. had better not get anyplace close to me. It would not be a healthy situation."

Well, that's probably not something you should say about a member of the first family.

Democrats have been lying about the coronavirus situation in order to make Trump pay a political price for it. They've accused him of making budget cuts that left America ill-prepared for handling the outbreak--a claim that the Associated Press debunked.

Donald Trump Jr.'s spokesman called Garamendi's comments "outrageous" and "beyond the pale." He also condemned Hallie Jackson for her "silence about political violence aimed towards a member of the first family."

Despite what was obviously a inappropriate threat, Garamendi denied that a "threat of physical violence" was actually made. In a statement to The Hill, Garamendi invited Trump Jr. to "come to my office to explain his comments."

I'm sure if he does the Secret Service will be in there with him.

