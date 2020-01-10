Hold Up. What's That Bulldozer Doing at the Iran Plane Crash Site?

It's like driving a truck over a murder scene to destroy crucial evidence.

That's what Iran could be intentionally doing at the crash site of the Ukraine plane. American, UK, and Canadian intelligence agencies believe Iran shot the plane out of the sky less than two minutes after it took off from Tehran's airport.

The apparent shoot-down came hours after Iran fired missiles into Iraq at known U.S. strongholds in supposed retaliation for taking out Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the largest terror organizations in the world.

The mullahs have been as shady as ever since the "crash." First, they refused to turn over the black boxes. Then, after international outrage, they finally relented. Now, Iranian investigators have brought in a bulldozer to help collect forensic evidence. Or destroy it.

It's not easy getting reliable information out of the repressive Iranian regime, where they've been known to turn off the internet to stymie protests. But there are several reports of the bulldozer being on the scene. One report is from an independent journalist who geotagged this image to the crash site.

Giancarlo Fiorella reported on the UK's Channel 4 (video below) that the bulldozer could destroy the investigation.

Images of heavy machinery in use at the #PS752 crash site: right (35.561029, 51.104018) and left (35.559296, 51.104630)



Sources: https://t.co/FKfLwnbePQhttps://t.co/n8nUUT75SH pic.twitter.com/rJmGdsYsg8 — Giancarlo Fiorella (@gianfiorella) January 9, 2020

Heshmat Alavi asked the question we'd all like to have the answer to: "what are they hiding?"

Iran has accused Western intelligence agencies of conducting "psychological warfare" by blaming the regime for the shoot-down. The regime has accused them of "Iranophobia."

"Satellite imagery of the Ukrainian Airways crash site. The site appears to be being cleared by Iranian authorities using bulldozers. Lots of areas have been cleared of debris."



Why is Iran razing/tampering the evidence? What are they hiding?#PS752 pic.twitter.com/AC8i9FFAEM — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 9, 2020

Those hoping for transparency in the investigation may have had those hopes bulldozed over.

@SinaToossi How do you call for a transparent international investigation when Iran has bulldozer ed the crash site? #PS752 https://t.co/NUmOfEkH0r — Ehsan Khoddam (@NoClosedForm) January 9, 2020

A similar incident happened in 1988 in the Persian Gulf. Tensions were high after the guided-missile frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts was nearly destroyed by Iran's mines in the Gulf. A few months later, the guided-missile cruiser, the USS Vincennes, was in the Gulf, when its commander mistook an Iranian civilian passenger Airbus jetliner for an incoming missile and shot it out of the sky. The U.S. apologized and paid millions of dollars in settlements to the 290 victims' family members.