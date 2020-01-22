History Made: Trump Will Be the First President to Speak at the March for Life

On Wednesday, the March for Life announced that President Donald Trump will be the first sitting president in history to address the pro-life rally in person. The march will take place this Friday, January 24, in Washington, D.C.

"We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn," Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future," she added.

Hundreds of thousands of men and women march from the National Mall to the Supreme Court building every year, protesting Roe v. Wade (1973), the decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

While most Americans identify as "pro-choice" — 55 percent, according to a Knights of Columbus/Marist poll released Wednesday — most also support restrictions on abortion.

Only 21 percent of Americans said abortion should be "available to a woman any time during the entire pregnancy," while another 9 percent said abortion should be available "only during the first six months of pregnancy." A vast majority of Americans (70 percent) said abortion should be restricted to the first three months of pregnancy (24 percent); cases of rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother (26 percent); only cases involving a threat to the mother's life (11 percent); or never in any circumstance (9 percent).

Almost half of those who identified as pro-choice (47 percent) supported these restrictions on abortion. Many said they would restrict abortion to the first three months (35 percent) or the cases of rape, incest, or a threat to the mother's life (10 percent). Only 36 percent of those who identified as "pro-choice" said they support allowing abortion any time during a woman's pregnancy.

While Trump supports the March for Life and will become the first president to attend in person, 2020 Democrats celebrated Roe v. Wade on its 47th anniversary and would force taxpayers to foot the bill for abortion.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.