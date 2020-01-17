send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Hillary's Latest Move Has People Convinced She's Running for President in 2020

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-17T16:37:21
chat comments

Is it expectation or abject fear that have people speculating about what the heck Hillary Clinton was saying on Twitter Friday?

Clinton made an announcement on Twitter that set off fresh speculation for the 2020 election race.

What would Hillary be doing on Hulu on March 6?

This guy wondered if Hulu was running a Hillary Clinton murder-mystery:

Or whether she'd been blocked by Obama:

I guess we should have expected this:

And this:

In fact, Clinton was touting a documentary about her life that will air on Hulu on March 6.

Screenshot/YouTube

There are still many pundits who believe Clinton could parachute into the presidential race at some point.

Screenshot/YouTube

If she is seriously considering getting into her third presidential race, doing a kick-off documentary after Super Tuesday doesn't quite seem the way to get that accomplished, but you never know.

Screenshot/US Presidential Election News

Let the speculation begin anew.

Here's the teaser for the documentary:

https://pjmedia.com/trending/hillarys-latest-move-has-people-convinced-shes-running-for-president-in-2020/

Related: 2020 presidential election, hillary clinton
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media