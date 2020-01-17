Hillary's Latest Move Has People Convinced She's Running for President in 2020

Is it expectation or abject fear that have people speculating about what the heck Hillary Clinton was saying on Twitter Friday?

Clinton made an announcement on Twitter that set off fresh speculation for the 2020 election race.

If there was any doubt she is jumping in the race, this should remove all remaining doubt. https://t.co/Su5nfzSNVq — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) January 17, 2020

What would Hillary be doing on Hulu on March 6?

This guy wondered if Hulu was running a Hillary Clinton murder-mystery:

Is it a murder mystery? pic.twitter.com/wAL17mwkgu — ?? Captain Chaos ?? (@tonyr951) January 17, 2020

Or whether she'd been blocked by Obama:

Obama blocked you from Netflix lololololol — Jack Posobiec???? (@JackPosobiec) January 17, 2020

I guess we should have expected this:

And this:

I hope we get to see how Maxwell made it to the wedding. pic.twitter.com/WPyklcrzef — Last of the Saracino's (@SovereignNiche) January 17, 2020

In fact, Clinton was touting a documentary about her life that will air on Hulu on March 6.

There are still many pundits who believe Clinton could parachute into the presidential race at some point.

If she is seriously considering getting into her third presidential race, doing a kick-off documentary after Super Tuesday doesn't quite seem the way to get that accomplished, but you never know.

Let the speculation begin anew.

Here's the teaser for the documentary: