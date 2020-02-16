Hilarious Video Montage of Media Slobbering Love Affair with Convicted Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti

There's nothing better than watching the media glom onto the latest anti-Trump fantasy only to watch it go up in flames as did their love affair with now-convicted "Creepy Porn lawyer" Michael Avenatti. Back before Avenatti was known to be a raging criminal who tried to blackmail Nike into giving him millions of dollars, the media thought that he was the "savior of the Republic." Yes, they said that.

The media loved Avenatti because he represented porn-star Stormy Daniels who claimed the president had maligned her and sued him in court for defamation which was not only thrown out, but the judge ordered Daniels to pay the president $300,000. Nevertheless, the media could not get enough of Avennati, even floating him as a serious presidential candidate. The Washington Examiner reported, "CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC hosted the disgraced attorney for a combined 147 television interviews between March 7 and May 15, 2018. That is an average of two interviews per day."

Eventually, we all learned that Avennati is just a stupid criminal who is now facing more than forty years in prison for his multitudinous crimes. Here's a fun montage of all the times mainstream media slobbered all over Avenatti and elevated a common criminal because they thought it would hurt Trump.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter