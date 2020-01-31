He's Fed Up! Alan Dershowitz Challenges Critics to 'Lincoln/Douglas-Type Debate'

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz has had enough of the crap thrown at him by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media. They're accusing him of being a patsy for President Trump and of basically arguing that anything the president does can't be illegal because, well, he's the president.

One of his detractors is Ohio State University law professor Peter Shane. The New York Times quotes him as saying that Trump's (and Dershowitz's) view of executive power is "scary." "You get a picture of an executive branch in which all activity is subject to the whim of the president, and how that whim is exercised cannot be effectively checked," the professor cried.

NBC News' Maya Wiley joined in on the fun, calling Dershowitz's argument "absurd." She even goes so far as to say that the "extreme position" would, I kid you not, "scare the founders."

In true Trumpian fashion, Dershowitz took to Twitter to defend himself. His most important point, he wrote there, is that "a good motive does not justify criminal behavior. But a mixed motive should not turn perfectly legal conduct into an impeachable crime, as the Manager's theory would."

A good motive does not justify criminal behavior. But a mixed motive should not turn perfectly legal conduct into an impeachable crime, as the Manager’s theory would. Please answer my argument, not Schumer’s distortion of it. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

Dershowitz also lashed out at the Media Cartel who, he knew, would distort his argument in order to make him look like the Devil's Advocate. "Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers," he wrote. He then went on to explain that "They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest."

They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

That didn't persuade his detractors, however. They decided that he's Evil Incarnate, and that's that.

However, Dershowitz isn't willing to give up quite yet. Apparently believing that the left is actually looking for an honest conversation, he has challenged his critics to a "Lincoln/Douglas type town hall debate in which name-calling is prohibited and intellectual arguments must be responded to with other intellectual arguments."

I challenge my critics – especially those who are deliberately misinterpreting my arguments – to a Lincoln/Douglas-type town hall debate in which name calling is prohibited and intellectual arguments must be responded to with other intellectual arguments. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the law professor goes on to say that the debate could be "live or on tv."

"The American public would be informed better by a debate than by childish epithets such as those that are being hurled at me by partisan pundits, academics and politicians," he writes in his final tweet on the matter. "Please respond if you accept."

Sadly for the good professor, chances of a critic taking him up on his offer are rather small. After all, if we've uncovered one fact in recent months, it's that there's no such thing as an honest Democrat. They're all partisan hacks, leftist "scholars" and "professors" included.

Follow me on Twitter and Like me on Facebook.