Heroic: Rand Paul Gets Right Back to Work After Coronavirus Recovery — But Not in the Senate

On Tuesday morning, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced the happy news that he has recovered from the coronavirus. He's not resting on his laurels, however. The senator decided to jump right back into work, getting his hands dirty — but not in the Senate.

"I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative," Paul tweeted. "I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!"

Paul is not just a senator — he's also an ophthalmologist, an eye doctor. While he does not have any expertise when it comes to fighting viruses, he can put his medical training to good use by volunteering at a time when America's hospitals are overworked with coronavirus patients.

The Senate will need him again soon, but Rand Paul's decision to jump into the fray on the medical front is to be commended. The real battle against the virus is taking place in the hospital, not the U.S. Capitol.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.