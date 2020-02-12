Here They Go Again: Pelosi to Launch New Investigation into Trump

Just when you thought America's long impeachment drama was over and behind us, the Democrats have begun the process to do it again. While most of us believed they would try to repeat impeachment, we thought it would start in the second term and not a mere week after Trump was acquitted the first time.

But Nancy Pelosi is hot under the collar about Trump tweeting about the absurdly long sentence that Deep State prosecutors suggested for Roger Stone. The president tweeted out a storm of criticism when the news broke that prosecutors were recommending nine years in prison.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Keep in mind that child rapists get an average of three to seven years in prison. Calling the recommendation for the sentence, which was certainly politically motivated, "horrible and very unfair" (and it may not even a crime based on the way these prosecutors do business), the president then went on to question the prosecutors. These same prosecutors, who had ruined the lives of many people surrounding the president, were connected to the Mueller witch-hunt. None of the charges were related to the president or anything his administration had done but were a conglomeration of tax offenses from years ago and "lying to the FBI," which was a crime created after the investigation began.

Process crimes or crimes committed during an investigation are often a strategy by law enforcement to bring a charge where none could be found. Interview a suspect enough times, and keep them in solitary confinement, as they did to Paul Manafort, and you will eventually get an inconsistency in the retelling of facts. Then they slap a charge of "lying to the FBI" on the suspect and jail him. It's out of control and should not be allowed to happen again. Trump called out the judge who is presiding over Stone's case as the same judge that threw Manafort into solitary confinement. Manafort's crime was tax evasion and money laundering years ago before Trump was president. No one has ever heard of a white-collar criminal being punished like Hannibal Lecter. Manafort, 70 years old, was treated like a terrorist and became very sick while held in confinement at Rikers, a maximum-security prison two hours away from his legal team. His family was given no information on his condition even though he had to be hospitalized.

Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump has unleashed retribution after his acquittal and is going after every one of the coup conspirators who has investigated him and everyone who surrounds him since 2016. Don't forget that Democrats used purchased fake documents to launch the investigation and obtained falsified FISA warrants to illegally tap the president and his campaign. These people are criminals. Nancy Pelosi is going to try and turn Trump's tweets into more impeachable offenses. She tweeted out her belief that he is violating her made-up rules of behavior for presidents and he "should be investigated" for "interfering" with the sentencing of Roger Stone.

By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020

You can take it to the bank that she will launch an investigation and this circus will begin again. The president, though, doesn't care at all. He continued to tweet out truth bombs about the corruption in the US Attorney's office where it seems Democrat operatives have been working overtime to smear and destroy him. Shortly after the president started tweeting about the four prosecutors, all four of them recused themselves from Stone's case and three resigned their positions. Gee, I wonder why? Further, there are serious questions as to whether or not the prosecutors lied to the DOJ about the sentencing recommendation. Officials at the DOJ claim they were given a different recommendation from those same prosecutors and called the nine-year sentence request "extreme, excessive, and disproportionate."

Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

...And a swamp creature with “pull” was just sentenced to two months in jail for a similar thing that they want Stone to serve 9 years for. A phony Mueller Witch Hunt disgrace. Caught! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The president pointed out the unfairness in sentencing for people connected to Democrats. And whatever happened to Tony Podesta anyway? Wasn't he supposed to go to prison? The president remembers. Has he even been indicted? Mueller was supposedly investigating him for not registering as a foreign agent. His firm had to be shuttered, but somehow Podesta just walked away unscathed. Even ABC noticed how strange that was.

In the wave of publicity surrounding the special counsel’s reported interest in the work, Podesta abruptly shuttered his firm. ... Podesta had deep ties to Democratic politicians and liberal causes – his brother, John, served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and oversaw Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and Podesta Group had been a staple for political and corporate clients with household names, from Google to The Washington Post to the late Sen. Ted Kennedy...The Podesta Group’s 28-page closing foreign-agent registration filing - made three months late due to a "computer error,” a spokesman said – marks the firm’s termination of work for foreign clients including Iraq, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and suggests an end to Podesta’s 31-year run at the intersection of politics and influence in Washington.

Does anyone believe that the Trump campaign could have made a "filing error" and gotten away with it? But if you're a Democrat, life is good and solitary confinement isn't in the cards for you. Either are indictments, it seems, because we all know that people like Hillary Clinton don't "intend" to break the law, even when they're destroying cell phones with hammers and using BleachBit on servers. The FBI is nice enough to give people like her and everyone connected to her the benefit of the doubt, while throwing the book at anyone who ever helped Trump.

Whatever happened to Hillary campaign manager Podesta’s BROTHER? Wasn’t he caught, forced to leave his firm, with BIG BAD things to happen? Why did nothing ever happen to him, only to the “other” side? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Two months in jail for a Swamp Creature, yet 9 years recommended for Roger Stone (who was not even working for the Trump Campaign). Gee, that sounds very fair! Rogue prosecutors maybe? The Swamp! @foxandfriends @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The president should continue to point out the unfairness and inequality in our justice system when it comes to elite Democrats. He has every right to direct the Department of Justice to investigate this obvious corruption. Everyone seems to have forgotten all the times Barack Obama directed Eric Holder to do his bidding, but we haven't. Nobody went to jail for Fast and Furious, where our BATF sold guns to Mexican cartels that were then used to kill an American border agent. Not one government official served one day of prison for that. Eric Holder was charged with criminal contempt for withholding evidence but the Obama administration and the DOJ refused to prosecute him. Matt Margolis has that scoop today and four other instances where Obama protected his allies from justice. We live in a country with two systems of justice: one for the elite swamp-dwellers, and one for everyone else. This cannot continue.

Democrats are going to drag this president through absolute hell until every single one of them involved in this treachery is handcuffed and charged and convicted for what they have done. And that's the reason they are screeching like vampires hit with Holy Water every time the president points people toward their crimes. The only way the never-ending investigations will end is in frog marches for the architects of this attempt to overthrow a duly elected president of the United States. And that better happen soon, before they do it again.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter