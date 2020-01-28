'He Just Made it Up!': Rand Paul Blows Up After Chuck Schumer Floats Fake Rumor About Trump Kids

Not that they weren't before, but things are getting quite sparky at the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Desperate even.

So far Democrats and their Brett Kavanaugh 2.0 attempts to convince Republican senators to admit witnesses in hopes of buttressing the House impeachment case have fallen flat.

The depth charge touched off by a report of a leak from former National Security Council Adviser John Bolton's new book to the New York Times has so far failed to roust calls for witnesses. Each time the subject comes up, the Republicans counter with calls to hear from Hunter and Joe Biden about graft and corruption.

But a new low has been set by none other than New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who, crestfallen by the lack of outrage by the reputed Bolton book leak, has now called for an investigation into the children of President Trump because ... well because.

The Washington Times reported that Schumer said:

"Maybe (Trump's) kids had some economic interests at stake" with these diplomatic relations, he added.

That's right, based on no facts, Schumer believes that possibly, if you squint and look at the horizon at just the right time, that someone may see that the Trump children may have pulled a "Hunter Biden" and made money based on diplomatic moves made by their dad.

There's no proof of this and, until this, no serious allegation that such a thing has ever happened.

That was a bridge too far for Senator Rand Paul, who was visibly outraged by Schumer's Joe McCarthy-esque tactics.

BOOM:@RandPaul drops the hammer on Chuck Schumer for his reckless defamation of the Trump family



It is a FACT that Hunter Biden profited off his dad's name



To suggest any of the president's children have done that while in office is a flat-out lie



Chuck should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/j6OKdexZYF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2020

He called them "scurrilous" and more:

“There is nothing in the record about the president’s kids. So Schumer has just created this whole thing out of whole cloth and said, ‘Oh, why don’t we go after the president’s kids?’ We don’t know yet whether or not the president’s dealings with the Chinese president have something to do with the Trumps making money.’ He just made it up! Completely made it up!”

Then he advised the Trump children to sue Schumer for defamation:

"He just made it up. That is defamation of character and he ought to and he ought to go to court and be sued for it."

Paul wasn't done. He went after both Bolton and Hunter Biden:

“The only people we know who have actually made money? Hunter Biden and now John Bolton. And they’re not objective — John Bolton is not objective in any way now that he’s cashing million-dollar checks. To have Schumer come up and say out of the blue, ‘Maybe the president’s kids are making money,’ with no evidence at all, that’s defamation and they ought to sue him."

Boy, talk about deflection.