Has North Korea's Commie Rocket Man Taken Ill?

CNN has a source who is saying things about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. The crewcut communist is only 36 years old. Where is he?

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge.

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting. CNN has reached out to the CIA, National Security Council and the State Department for comment. CNN has also sought comment from the South Koreans.

And they got nothing on the record, which really doesn't mean much at all. North Korea is arguably the most difficult place on earth to obtain any reliable information, especially regarding the health and whereabouts of its dynastic tyrants.

Kim's absence at that April 15 celebration may mean he is indeed gravely ill, suffering anything from surgery as CNN's source says, to taking a chicken bone down the wrong pipe, to the coronavirus that North Korea has adamantly denied exists within the hermit kingdom.

Hm.

Earlier this month, the director of the anti-epidemic department of North Korea's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, Pak Myong Su, told Agence-France-Press (AFP): "Not one single person [in North Korea] has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far."

Maybe one single person in North Korea does have the virus. Wouldn't that be a twist?

Whether that's the case or not, North Korea likely won't say anything at all until and unless Kim really is undeniably ailing and takes a turn toward room temperature. He has missed appearances before and then turned up later with no explanation. Once he went invisible without joining the Choir Invisible and came back with a limp that many suspect relates to gout . So this absence could mean something, and it could also mean nothing. Maybe he just missed his Choco Pies and went out to find some. We won't know whether the conniving cat's alive or dead until the North Korean state media opens the box. Or they put Kim in one.

With no appointed successor, supposing this Kim has launched his last rocket we could then add an even more unstable North Korea and its wildly inaccurate nukes to the slate of the troubles facing the world.