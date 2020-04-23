Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo Now Commands You to Wear...Bananas?

It's a typo, courtesy KPRC TV in Houston. And it's the perfect typo for our crazy times.

Screenshot from KPRC TV, Houston Texas, April 22, 2020.

As you may have heard, thanks to Megan Fox, the Houston PD is in revolt today because Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo went bananas and ordered everyone above the age of 10 in Texas' largest county to wear face masks or risk jail time.

This same county judge has been trying to free "nonviolent" inmates from the local jails. Why? So she can make new ones out of Texans who don't want to wear masks? It's... bananas, isn't it?

This, however, is not.

We'll reopen the economy and let you try to earn money again when:



w?e? ?f?l?a?t?t?e?n? ?t?h?e? ?c?u?r?v?e?

w?e? ?i?n?c?r?e?a?s?e? ?t?e?s?t?i?n?g?

w?e? ?f?i?n?d? ?a? ?v?a?c?c?i?n?e?

n?o? ?o?n?e? ?i?s? ?s?i?c?k?

the election is over and you welcome our new green socialist utopia — Razor (@hale_razor) April 22, 2020

