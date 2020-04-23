send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo Now Commands You to Wear...Bananas?

By Bryan Preston 2020-04-23T00:02:52
chat comments

It's a typo, courtesy KPRC TV in Houston. And it's the perfect typo for our crazy times.

Screenshot from KPRC TV, Houston Texas, April 22, 2020.

As you may have heard, thanks to Megan Fox, the Houston PD is in revolt today because Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo went bananas and ordered everyone above the age of 10 in Texas' largest county to wear face masks or risk jail time.

This same county judge has been trying to free "nonviolent" inmates from the local jails. Why? So she can make new ones out of Texans who don't want to wear masks? It's... bananas, isn't it?

This, however, is not.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Michael Moore Admits He Had No Idea Where the Juice to Power Electric Cars Came From

https://pjmedia.com/trending/harris-county-judge-lena-hidalgo-now-commands-you-to-wear-bananas/

Related: coronavirus
Editor's Choice
Stossel: Government Goes Too Far
Comments
Exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat — Replay Available
Comments
While the Economy Goes Bust, Farm-to-Table Booms
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media