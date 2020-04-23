Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo Now Commands You to Wear...Bananas?
It's a typo, courtesy KPRC TV in Houston. And it's the perfect typo for our crazy times.
As you may have heard, thanks to Megan Fox, the Houston PD is in revolt today because Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo went bananas and ordered everyone above the age of 10 in Texas' largest county to wear face masks or risk jail time.
This same county judge has been trying to free "nonviolent" inmates from the local jails. Why? So she can make new ones out of Texans who don't want to wear masks? It's... bananas, isn't it?
This, however, is not.
Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/harris-county-judge-lena-hidalgo-now-commands-you-to-wear-bananas/