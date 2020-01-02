send
News and Politics

Grifter Hillary Clinton Weasels Her Way Into New Job as 'Chancellor' of Queens University in Northern Ireland

By Megan Fox 2020-01-02T14:37:10
chat comments

While it's not clear what qualifications Hillary Clinton has to be the chancellor of a university, that's exactly what has happened. In a bizarre twist, the former Secretary of State and presidential loser has secured herself a cushy new non-job in Northern Ireland at Queens University, as reported by the queen of grift on Twitter.

"It's my great privilege to become @QUBelfast's 11th-and first female-chancellor. It's a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years, and I'm proud to be an ambassador for its excellence."

This job is mostly symbolic and won't require the caftan-wearing granny to do actual work. It's mainly showing up to events and collecting paychecks, a skill she has honed over many years. The BBC reported, "While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Mrs. Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen's." The word "coup" and Hillary Clinton do seem to go well together. The article continued, "The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad."

There's no word on how much she's being paid to attend a few graduation ceremonies, but we have every reason to believe she would never settle for anything less than a fortune.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/trending/grifter-hillary-clinton-weasels-her-way-into-new-job-as-chancellor-of-queens-university-in-northern-ireland/

