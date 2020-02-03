Greta Thunberg Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Skipping School

In what can only be described as another attempt to delegitimize the value of the Nobel Peace Prize, exploited teenager Greta Thunberg has been nominated again for the award.

Many on the left were disappointed last year when they said Greta, who's basically famous for skipping school, was "snubbed" for the prize after being favored to win it.

Two left-wing Swedish lawmakers publicly announced their nomination of the Thunberg on Monday, claiming she “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” Her work toward “reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace,” they claim.

The Paris Climate Accord was supposed to get countries to reduce their carbon emissions, however, the United States, which pulled out of the agreement under Trump, has actually led the world in reducing emissions—while those still signed onto the treaty have failed to meet goals.

So, yeah, in the end, Greta Thunberg is just a child who skipped school to shame adults over an issue she's been brainwashed about.

That's as ridiculous as, I don't know, giving Barack Obama a Peace Prize for similarly doing absolutely nothing to promote peace.

Seriously, does the award even mean anything anymore?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis