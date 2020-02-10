Great Exploitations: Greta Thunberg to Get Her Own BBC Show

Well, it's starting to become more clear why Greta Thunberg wanted to trademark her name. It turns out that BBC Studios is developing a TV show about Greta Thunberg.

As of this writing, there is no release date, no number of episodes set, and no network attached. If there's no title yet, I think it should be called "Skipping School."

But, we do have a series description courtesy of BBC Studios:

The series will follow Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes. As she travels Greta meets not only leading scientists but political leaders and business heavyweights, exploring the scientific evidence with them and challenging them to change. The films will also charts her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction; and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analysed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other.

Greta is also the subject of a new documentary at Hulu that is being developed.

“Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject,” said Rob Liddell, the producer of the upcoming series on Greta. “To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

Is it just me, or this girl being overexposed?

