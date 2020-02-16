[WATCH] Trump Puts on Spectacular Show of 'American Glory' at NASCAR with Air Force One and 'The Beast'

NASCAR fans got the show of the century on Sunday at the Daytona 500 when the grand marshal of the event, President Donald J. Trump, made his entrance by buzzing the Daytona International Speedway in Air Force One—only 800 feet off the racetrack. Announcers called it "one of the most incredible things" ever seen.

"I've been to a lot of Daytona 500s, but never have I felt [this] excitement and energy...we've got the president landing right now!" said one of the announcers. No president has ever been the grand marshal of the Daytona 500. Look at this photo!

There were rumors all week that the president would also take a lap in The Beast before the race. Shortly after the AF1 flyover, he did just that.

But he didn't just want to drive around the track—the president paced the field ahead of the competitors too.

Driver Clint Bowyer was recorded when he found out the president was going to pace the field, exclaiming happily, "Love it! God, it's awesome!"

But the president wasn't done. As he was exiting the track he asked for access to the radio so he could deliver a special message to the drivers.

When Trump and the first lady arrived, they were greeted by the roar of the crowd and chants of "FOUR MORE YEARS."

Trump also is the first president to deliver the famous opening phrase, "Gentlemen, start your engines!"

Earlier, the president delivered a short speech that was well-received by the crowd. "There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world's center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500. So exciting!" said Trump. "The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fastest cars in the world-class motorsports, but NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race what matters most is God, family, and country." Trump recognized the Gold Star Families attending the event and honored all fallen warriors during the speech. Trump went on to laud NASCAR competitors for racing in pursuit of "American glory."

"For 500 heart-pounding miles these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag ... and make their play for pure American glory, and that's what it is, pure American glory," remarked the president.

And Trump would not be Trump without having some fun with reporters. He tells this one he's going to steal a car and get in the race if he can.

America's most popular sport just had an epic day!

