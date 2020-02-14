send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

'Grade-A Scumbag': Ben Sasse Slams Michael Avenatti After Nike Conviction

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-02-14T17:24:50
chat comments

On Friday, lawyer Michael Avenatti — who infamously represented adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her defamation suit against President Donald Trump (how'd that work out for her?) — was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike, which could land him in the slammer for up to 42 years. Avenatti also notoriously represented Julie Swetnik's attempt to smear then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) rightly derided Avenatti in a strong statement.

"Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag," Sasse said. "It’s hard to get airtime from the slammer, so Nike’s win is cable television’s loss. In the end, Michael Avenatti wasn’t a real attorney, he just played one on TV."

Indeed, Avenatti has become a left-wing television celebrity. He appeared at least 108 times on MSNBC and CNN in a two-month period, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The appearances were the equivalent of $175 million for the disgraced lawyer.

As for his legal acumen, Avenatti's lawsuit on behalf of Stormy Daniels (true name Stephanie Clifford) was dismissed, and Clifford was ordered to pay Trump $292,000 in attorney's fees. Clifford accused him of dealing with her "extremely dishonestly."

 

The lawyer has an extremely shady past. He has faced lawsuits for lying about financial matters with a partner and refusing to pay another former partner. Earlier this year, the State Bar of California investigated him for buying "a company out of bankruptcy and then [using] it for a 'pump and dump' scheme to deprive federal and state taxing authorities out of millions of dollars."

Avenatti is indeed a "Grade-A scumbag."

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Grassley Holds Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti Accountable for Likely False Kavanaugh Accusations

https://pjmedia.com/trending/grade-a-scumbag-ben-sasse-slams-creepy-porn-lawyer-after-nike-conviction/

Related: 2020
Editor's Choice
The Kruiser Kabana: Kira Davis Interview, Part 1
Comments
Do Democrats Hate Democracy?
Comments
VodkaPundit: Left Kicks the Corpse of Biden's Campaign
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media