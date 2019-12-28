Grabien's 'The 25 Funniest News Clips' of the Year

The countdown to the new year has begun and that means "end of the year" lists from writers either too stupid or too bored to come up with something original.

I'll let you guess which one I am.

Grabien has chosen to tickle the funny bone with this hilarious list of the 25 funniest news clips of the year. Here's the link to the page. Time and space do not permit posting all of them. Or maybe I'm just too bored.

Jussie Smollett

Smollett rates two entries on this list. First, his brain-dead attorney says the Nigerian brothers who carried out the attack at Smollett's request "wore whiteface."

Next, this brainy MSNBC guest says the police "framed" Smollett.

How about Cory Booker saying he believes in "reproductive rights" for transgenders?

How desperate is Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand for attention? She claims she can "fix" Baltimore by talking to white women about "privilege."

What would a list of funny news clips be without Alexandria Ocasio Cortez? This first one has AOC warning us the world will end in 12 years.

Next, our congressional climate "expert" rants on about who people are dying because of climate change.

Another squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, bizarrely attacked a conservative vaping advocate.

I'm sure you have your own favorites from the past year. Please share in the comments.