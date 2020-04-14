Governor Cuomo Wants His State's Rights and His Federal Cake Too!

Governor Andrew Cuomo seems a bit confused. After months of begging the federal government for medical supplies he didn't stockpile for his state, beds he didn't have, and medical personnel he said he needed and then getting all of it, he's waxing poetic on Twitter about state's rights. This is Cuomo's response to Trump saying opening the nation is the president's decision and not the call of individual governors.

“State governments possess inherent advantages, which will ever give them an influence & ascendency over the Nat'l Gov & will forever preclude the possibility of federal encroachments. That their liberties can be subverted by the federal head is repugnant...” —Alexander Hamilton — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 14, 2020

After finding that Alexander Hamilton quote on Goodreads, or wherever, and feeling superior about his power as the executive in his state, he went immediately back to begging for more federal aid. Check out his very next tweet.

The federal government could help states by scaling up testing.



There cannot be competition among 50 states for the testing supplies we need — driving prices through the roof.



We learned this lesson. We've seen this movie.



Tests must be allocated by need. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 14, 2020

In twenty minutes, Cuomo gave himself whiplash. Let's talk about that Hamilton quote. It seems an awful lot like what President Trump has been saying to the governors every damn day!

"They can get them faster by getting them on their own," Trump said during a press briefing reported by The Hill. "In other words, go through a supply chain that they may have because the governors, during normal times, the governors buy a lot of things, not necessarily through the federal government."

It sure sounds a lot like "state governments possess inherent advantages, which will ever give them influence and ascendancy over the National government," doesn't it? Taking the stance the president did ensured that the states have the freedom to administer and procure tests however they please without interference from the federal government, which is often mired down in red tape and logistical quagmires.

But that's not really what Democrat governors want. They want to make the federal response look chaotic and inefficient (which a federal response always is by the very nature of its behemoth size and scope) so it can be used as an election year battering ram. It's curious that the only people complaining about the federal response are Democrats. Republican governors seem to be handling their states just fine. Cuomo has received by far the most federal aid and he's still unsatisfied. (That is until he wants to take credit for everything and tell the president to shove off and stop ordering him around.)

But does anyone think Cuomo could have done this on his own? Surely, he's not thick enough to believe that. And even still, the president hasn't abandoned him to his own delusions of superiority. Remember that this is the same guy who said he needed 30,000 ventilators and hasn't even used the 6,000 he has in storage. In the same press conference referenced above, the president maintained that his support is there when needed. "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself," the president said. God forbid executives of American states are asked to do things for themselves.

Cuomo continues to waffle between a stubborn toddler who insists he can do it all by hisself and an indignant teen who feels entitled to Daddy's car. Frankly, I'm surprised Cuomo didn't demand Trump send him toilet paper and demand he show him how to use it. Trump cannot win in this intolerable situation unless the American people realize what a scam it is. The states that accepted and demanded federal aid to the tune of billions have no right to disregard the federal guidelines or presidential input. I got a funny text from a friend who noted, "I'm confused. Governors can force us into our homes, but it's a violation of the Constitution, state's rights, and good decency if the president lets us out of our homes?"

If you're feeling equally confused, know that it's by design. Whatever it takes to smear the president and increase the chances of a Democrat win in November, the enemies of the people will do it.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter