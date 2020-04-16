You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Gov. Newsom Will Give Stimulus Checks to Illegal Aliens

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would give stimulus checks to some illegal aliens from a $125 million fund made up of taxpayer funds and charitable donations.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” Newsom said at the press conference announcing the measure. The plan calls for sending a check to about 150,000 adult illegals for $500 during the crisis.

Fox News:

Taxpayers would be kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raise another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities already has donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor. Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. “Their personal information will not be required to get those support,” he added.

There are an estimated 2 million illegal aliens in California. They make up about 10 percent of the workforce and pay $2.5 billion in state taxes. But it's estimated that illegals take $23 billion in services and benefits from state taxpayers already.

Where are Republicans in all this? The tiny minority in state government can do little but stomp their feet and throw a tantrum.

New York Post:

California’s Republican state Senate Leader Shannon Grove slammed Newsom for the payout. Grove said the funds should be spent on food banks, education and local governments suffering revenue shortfalls amid the pandemic. “Instead of meeting these urgent needs, Governor Newsom has chosen to irresponsibly pursue a left-wing path and unilaterally secured $125 million for undocumented immigrants,” said Grove.

Californians voted for a left-wing governor. They voted overwhelmingly for a left-wing legislature. It shouldn't surprise us that far-left policies are coming from the state government. Nor should it surprise us that a state with the most expansive sanctuary policies in the nation embrace illegal aliens.

But that doesn't make it right. Nor does it make it legal. If the immigration and citizenship laws are so onerous and so much of a burden, why not change the laws? Why thumb your nose and give the middle finger to the rest of us, and the Constitution?

The answer is that a majority of Americans oppose changing the law to accommodate illegal aliens and a small, elite group of hyper-partisan, hyper-liberal politicians and businessmen.

This is so simple that even a 5th grade civics student understands it. Yes, it's very difficult to change the law. It's supposed to be difficult. There are 320 million of us, each with our own perspective and beliefs. But for many on the left, it's too hard to do, too much work. So you find a few sympathetic judges and have the unelected dictating policy to the rest of us.

There is no messier, more unworkable form of government than democracy. "Democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time," said Winston Churchill.

Churchill obviously never met a California liberal.

