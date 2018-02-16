Rosenstein Indicts 13 RUSSIAN Nationals
02-16-2018 12:28:03 PM -0800
Overdosing School Board Member Found Passed Out in SUV
01-23-2018 09:55:12 AM -0800
Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' to Be Made into a TV Series
01-18-2018 11:02:22 AM -0800
BREAKING: BANNON OUT AT BREITBART
01-09-2018 01:54:15 PM -0800
EU Rebuke: Catalan Separatists Win Election
12-22-2017 09:40:32 AM -0800
It looks like you've previously blocked notifications. If you'd like to receive them, please update your browser permissions.
Desktop Notifications are  | 
Get instant alerts on your desktop.
Turn on desktop notifications?
Remind me later.
send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Victor Davis Hanson
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Sign up now to save time and stay informed!
font directup
font directdown
print
Trending

Google Reveals Its Leftist Bias: YouTube Still Censors PragerU Videos

By Tyler O'Neil 2018-02-06T22:56:16
chat comments

In October, the conservative educational nonprofit Prager University filed a lawsuit against YouTube and its parent company, Google, for "intentional" censorship of conservative speakers. PragerU told PJ Media that after five months, YouTube is still restricting its videos. PragerU will go before a California judge on March 15.

"There’s one thing we know and that’s that we’re being targeted by YouTube," Craig Strazzeri, chief marketing officer at PragerU, told PJ Media. "We tried the diplomatic approach for over a year and a half. We had email dialogue, phone call dialogue with them. I was even invited to New York to discuss the problem, where absolutely nothing got done."

After a year, PragerU had had enough and filed the lawsuit. After this, they had to wait six months before appearing before a judge.

More than 40 of PragerU's videos have been "restricted" by YouTube. "We have in writing from them that they’ve reviewed our videos and deemed them inappropriate. They’re not even hiding behind it," Strazzeri said.

"Restricted" videos cannot be viewed in specific "modes," such as "child mode," a version of YouTube supposedly tailored to children. The video company told PragerU they deemed the videos inappropriate for young people, because they discuss "mature topics."

"However, there are millions — that’s not an exaggeration — of other videos on the same topic that are not restricted. Sometimes either an identical title from a Left-leaning perspective and theirs won’t be restricted and ours will be," Strazzeri told PJ Media.

Ironically, there are many YouTube accounts that copy a PragerU video — in its entirety — and do not find their copycat videos restricted, even though PragerU's original video was.

For instance, on December 4, 2017, PragerU released a video with author and film producer Dinesh D'Souza on the true nature of fascism.

Six days later, a user named Jack Kern published an identical video.

People using YouTube in a restricted mode cannot watch the PragerU video, but they can watch the exact same content from Jack Kern. The PragerU video has more than 893,000 views, while Kern's video has a mere 40 views. It seems YouTube is specifically targeting PragerU because it has a wide audience.

The issue goes far beyond PragerU, however. Google dominates Internet search traffic with over 75 percent of the market. This dominance has a cultural impact, as "Google" itself has become a verb meaning "Internet search."

PragerU Sues YouTube, Google for 'Intentional' Censorship of Conservative Speakers

"It’s in Google’s mission statement that they make information accessible. People don’t realize when they Google something they may not actually get all the information that’s available," Strazzeri said.

"It would be different if they said they were a Leftist organization, but they claim themselves to be this place where they collect and organize the world’s information for people to access," he explained. "The public thinks they’re getting an objective look, not so much that Google is picking and choosing and hiding and deleting anyone who disagrees with their point of view."

https://pjmedia.com/trending/google-reveals-its-leftist-bias-youtube-still-censors-prageru-videos/

Related: 2018, Culture, technology, youtube

Related Products

The Western Story: The Complete Series
amazon.com
History In The News: Complete Series
amazon.com
Klavan and Whittle: Can Republicans Win Elections?
amazon.com
Popular Now
Meet the Olympic Athletes Who Probably Don't Belong There
comments
How the MSM and Russian Trolls Are Destroying the Democratic Party
comments
American Olympic Athletes Disappoint Again on Tuesday
comments
Editor's Choice
Men, Misandry, and Suicide Rates
comments
Activists Censor Film About Voluntarily Leaving Gay Lifestyle
comments
The 5 Most Fantastic Technical Advances Coming in Our Future
comments
Copyright © 2005-2018 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 