Google Play Catalog 'Disappears' Larry King Episode With Biden Accuser's Mother's Call

According to Fox News, the 1993 episode of the "Larry King Show" on CNN that featured Tara Reade's mother calling in about her daughter's problems with a powerful senator being ignored has apparently disappeared from Google Play Catalog.

Reade is the woman accusing Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. She says she told her mother about her problems getting any senior staff in the senator's office to hear her complaint.

There is no indication of when the deletion occurred, but Fox is saying that there was obviously something in the archives that is no longer there.

Twitter user J.L. Hamilton shared a screenshot showing the Aug. 11, 1993, broadcast of "Larry King Live" was no longer listed in the season three catalog of the iconic CNN talk show. Mysteriously, though, the Aug. 10 broadcast, which is listed as "Episode 154" is followed by the Aug. 12 broadcast, which is listed as "Episode 155," suggesting that episode and the ones that follow could be incorrectly listed and off by a number. Fox News later verified the Aug. 11 episode is not listed on the streaming service. It is unclear when it was removed from the catalog. Neither CNN nor Google immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment. Fox News also reached out to the representation of Larry King and have not heard a response.

The first inkling a recording of the show existed came via Media Research Center, which found the recording in their own archives.

Later Friday, the Media Research Center found the clip in its archives matching the information provided by The Intercept. Reade took to Twitter to confirm that it was her mother who called in to "Larry King Live." "This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me," Reade tweeted about her mother, who died in 2016.

The Intercept website had obtained a transcript of the show, but it wasn't until MRC scoured its archives that a video of the call-in was seen.

BREAKING: Is this the mother of Joe Biden's accuser talking to CNN in 1993? pic.twitter.com/rF7jw35s2F — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) April 24, 2020

How could Google -- or some other interested party -- reach into a protected archive and delete a video that may or may not be damaging to the Democratic nominee for president? You would think something like this wouldn't be done on a whim from some librarian or clerk. Someone up the management chain had to sign off on it.

It doesn't matter because MRC's version has been circulating widely for 24 hours. It's not like history will be erased.

So, for the moment, we'll have to chalk it up to a mysterious coincidence. It would be nice if Google would explain.