Giuliani Says He's Uncovered 'Two Major' Money-Laundering/Bribery Schemes Involving Joe Biden, Obama Admin

Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News with Laura Ingraham on Monday and dropped a huge bomb onto former Ukranian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Joe Biden.

"What I uncovered, there are two major schemes," said Giuliani. "One for 7.5 billion and the other one for 5 billion in money laundering that went on all through the Obama administration, part of it involved Joe Biden, the bribery part." Giuliani went on to implicate American law enforcement at the very top for not investigating what he says is corruption.

"It's a disgrace that he's not under investigation in America, maybe because our law enforcement is too afraid, but the reality is it's a complete defense for the president. When the president of the United States was asking the president of the Ukraine to investigate, he was asking him to investigate crimes at the highest level of both governments....he's being impeached for doing the right thing."

Giuliani also tweeted on Tuesday that "Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to the US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that's not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion."

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Democrats have accused Giuliani of forcing Yovanovitch out for political reasons. He says that's garbage. "I didn't need her out of the way, I forced her out because she's corrupt. I came back with a document that will show unequivocally that she committed perjury when she said she turned down the visa for [Ukrainian prosecutor] Mr. Shokin because of corruption. The fact is on the record...the reason given is because he'd had an operation and hadn't recovered yet. The operation was two years before. There's documented evidence that she committed perjury."

These documents, according to Giuliani, were turned over to the State Department and included four other witness statements corroborating the allegations.

"I have 4 witnesses who will testify that she personally turned down their visas because they were going to come here and give evidence either against Biden or against the Democratic Party," Giuliani told Ingraham. "There's no question she that she was acting corruptly in that position and had to be removed. She should have been fired if the State Department weren't part of the Deep State."

Giuliani first heard about Yovanovitch's deception from former Rep. Pete Sessions and a "number of congressman" who told him what Yovanovitch was up to. "When I interviewed witnesses they told me she was specifically holding up visas in order to obstruct the investigation of collusion in the Ukraine and specifically to obstruct the Biden investigation. I have that testimony under oath. I gave it to the State Department, they never investigated a single witness. When they say she's innocent, it's innocent without investigation. It is a cover-up."

Giuliani says he has audio recordings to back up his story that also implicate Barack Obama in the scandal. "I also have tape recordings with Ukrainian officials including career prosecutors who say that during the Obama era the corruption in Ukraine became substantially worse and that she [Yovanovitch] was a contributor to the corruption."

Senior officials in the White House are reportedly worried about Giuliani and his insistence on being vocal about Democrats' involvement in Ukrainian corruption. He doesn't care. "Joe Biden was involved in a multi-million dollar corrupt scheme along with a number of other Democrats. It's never been resolved. They've never been held to account. As long as those issues remain between the U.S. and Ukraine we really can't fight corruption in the Ukraine and the fact is that there are numerous Ukranian witnesses that want to come to the U.S. and explain how much during the Obama administration Ukraine was corrupted by Americans."

The question now should be, why haven't our State Department and Department of Justice launched an official investigation into what happened to billions of dollars of American aid money that was sent to Ukraine? Why doesn't anyone in our government seem to want to know where it went? "I have a report from the Ukrainian accounting office in 2017 showing that 5.3 billion dollars in aid seems to have been wasted," Giuliani said. "Our State Department under Yovanovtich went to the police and told them not to do the investigation... because our embassy was involved in wasting a great deal of that money by giving it to NGOs and when I was asked 'do the NGOs have a political bent?' They were left of left."

Giuliani reports that he has been trying to get anyone in law enforcement to look at his evidence and no one will. "I am willing to show this to anybody who wants to pay attention to it. So far law enforcement has been afraid to look at it." Obviously, it's time for Giuliani to release the evidence to the press. PJ Media reached out to Giuliani's office and offered to publish this evidence, but have not heard back yet.

Watch the interview below.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter