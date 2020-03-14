George Conway Gets Destroyed on Twitter After Suggesting WH Physician Isn't a Real Doctor

On Saturday morning, deranged anti-Trumper George Conway took to Twitter in hopes of having a real gotcha moment by showing a screenshot of a memo from White House Physician Sean P. Conley, which indicates that he is not an M.D.

"So the White House physician isn’t an M.D.," he tweeted. "Good Lord. Someone sneeze on me now and just get it over with."

So the White House physician isn’t an M.D. Good Lord. Someone sneeze on me now and just get it over with. https://t.co/owiJn0Iv1t pic.twitter.com/647BUJ25H4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2020

After this initial tweet, Conway probably googled what a DO is before making the follow-up tweet, "Betcha the first patient, who fancies people with the best degrees (until they tell him he doesn’t know what he’s talking about), doesn’t know, and doesn’t know what a DO is."

"Since the 1920s until 2018, and for virtually all of the rest of the history of the presidency, the White House physician has held a Doctor of Medicine degree," he continued before pointing out that Obama's personal physician "not only was an an MD, but had an M.P.H. from—get this—the Johns Hopkins *Bloomberg* School of Public Health."

Conway, who is the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, was barraged with tweets from people calling him out for his ignorant remarks.

You realize that the current and former physician to the president (one DO and one MD) both completed their Emergency Medicine residency at the same institution. Portsmouth Naval Medical Center and both of them received Honor Graduate Award there. — Christian Casteel (@Casteel_EM) March 14, 2020

Why does it matter? DO and MD carry the same license. — Travis Muhler (@travis_muhler) March 14, 2020

Our family physician is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and you are an idiot if you think they’re not real doctors. — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 14, 2020

I’m glad that my 4 years of pre-med reqs, 4 years of med school training, 3 years of residency, 4 years of fellowship, 4 passed board certifictations and I’m considered “lesser than” an MD. If you ever show up at our hospitals, please turn around and seek your nearest top 10% MD. — kit kat (@kttyvtg) March 14, 2020

D.O. is an equivalent degree to an M.D. Same amount of schooling, same expertise. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 14, 2020

George, I’m an MD and I agree with absolutely everything you say on this platform, except this. In fact, my doctor is a DO. You’re way off on this. — Barry Schapiro, MD, FAAOS (@bschapiroMD) March 14, 2020

I don't like Trump's doctors any more than you do, but D.O.'s are legitimate physicians with as much training and privileges as M.D.s. — Cynthia Brumfield (@msbrumfield) March 14, 2020

This is the most IGNORANT post EVER. The Doctor of Osteopathy education, training and clinical Board Exams are IDENTICAL to that of MD’s. They have ADDITIONAL training in Osteopathy so they can treat the WHOLE patient and not just ‘refer’ everything out! EDUCATE YOURSELF! — HavinMoreThanAMoment (@ElleJayeK) March 14, 2020

You failed here. DO just or more qualified than MD. Not a Trump fan - but this post was beneath your high standards. — Allen R. Bussell (@allenbussell) March 14, 2020

Wow! My future daughter-in-law, doing her three years of residency now, and a graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, would greatly disagree with you for your Take on a DO not being a doctor. — M Gelgot (@MrsGelgot) March 14, 2020

This is ill-informed, @gtconway3d. I have an MD (from @NorthwesternU) and served as an Associate Dean at a DO school (@TouroNevada) for 9 years. If you think an MD is automatically a better doctor than a DO, you don’t know how medical education works. DM me; I’ll explain. — Andy Eisen (@andy_eisen) March 14, 2020

I’ve been treated by DOs who were fantastic physicians and MDs who shouldn’t have been allowed to slice baloney, much less cut into human flesh. This is a bad take. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) March 14, 2020

Okay, that's enough.

Quite frankly, there isn't an M.D. a D.O., or a 20th level cleric that could cure George Conway of his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

