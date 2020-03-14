send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

George Conway Gets Destroyed on Twitter After Suggesting WH Physician Isn't a Real Doctor

By Matt Margolis 2020-03-14T21:13:46
chat comments

On Saturday morning, deranged anti-Trumper George Conway took to Twitter in hopes of having a real gotcha moment by showing a screenshot of a memo from White House Physician Sean P. Conley, which indicates that he is not an M.D.

"So the White House physician isn’t an M.D.," he tweeted. "Good Lord. Someone sneeze on me now and just get it over with."

After this initial tweet, Conway probably googled what a DO is before making the follow-up tweet, "Betcha the first patient, who fancies people with the best degrees (until they tell him he doesn’t know what he’s talking about), doesn’t know, and doesn’t know what a DO is."

"Since the 1920s until 2018, and for virtually all of the rest of the history of the presidency, the White House physician has held a Doctor of Medicine degree," he continued before pointing out that Obama's personal physician "not only was an an MD, but had an M.P.H. from—get this—the Johns Hopkins *Bloomberg* School of Public Health."

Conway, who is the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, was barraged with tweets from people calling him out for his ignorant remarks.

Okay, that's enough.

Quite frankly, there isn't an M.D. a D.O., or a 20th level cleric that could cure George Conway of his Trump Derangement Syndrome.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Kellyanne's Husband Is Still Consumed with Jealousy

https://pjmedia.com/trending/george-conway-gets-destroyed-on-twitter-after-suggesting-wh-physician-isnt-a-real-doctor/

Related: Trump Derangement Syndrome
Editor's Choice
No Bernie, AOC, Coronavirus Is NOT a Good Argument for 'Medicare for All'
Comments
SPENGLER: Buy Stocks, But With Caution
Comments
VodkaPundit: Biden, the Blanche DuBois of Politics
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media