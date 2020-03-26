Game-Changer: Trump Releases Plan to Free Americans Stuck in the House Due to COVID-19

You could see this coming. Now that testing has allowed health professionals to detect where coronavirus hotspots are and plasma tests are coming online to detect immunity to the disease, it makes sense to relax some of the social distancing edicts enacted by mayors, county health officials, and governors around the country.

While California, for example, is expected to get slammed by the disease and become the nation's next hot spot, there are counties in the middle of Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, and elsewhere where there are few-to-no cases of COVID-19.

President Trump has sent a letter to the nation's governors telling them that while "there's still a long battle ahead ... our efforts are already paying dividends. ... Americans across the country are hoping the day will soon arrive when they can resume their normal economic, social and religious lives."

In the two-page letter he outlined to the nation's governor's what their plans are to get America moving again:"In furtherance of this shared goal, my Administration is working to publish new guidelines for State and local policy makers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place. This is what we envision: Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation's public health officials and scientists to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus. This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country. Under these data driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.

The president wrapped up his letter acknowledging the victims of the disease and tough times ahead, but said, "I look forward to witnessing that same boundless spirit drive our recovery and quickly return us to the path of exceptional health, safety, and prosperity for all of our citizens."

That sound you hear now is the left wing howling in protest.

Here's a video the president made earlier this week about the coronavirus response and the American spirit: