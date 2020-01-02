Gabbard: Impeachment 'Greatly Increased' Chances of Trump Winning, GOP Taking Back House

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) predicted that the Democratic-led House impeaching President Donald Trump has "greatly increased the likelihood" that Trump will win the 2020 election and the GOP will take back the majority in the House.

"In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. But the real question is how many of you do not want that to be Donald Trump? I definitely don't but unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood that Donald Trump will remain the president for the next five years," Gabbard said in a video posted to Twitter.

"We all know that Trump is not going to be found guilty and removed from office by the U.S. Senate. It's not going to happen. Second, the impeachment, in my view, will actually increase his support amongst voters and it's going to make him harder to defeat. Furthermore, the House impeachment has increased the likelihood that Republicans will take over the House of Representatives," she added.

In 2020, we will have a new president in the White House. How many of you do NOT want that to be Donald Trump? I certainly don't. Unfortunately, the House impeachment of the president has greatly increased the likelihood Trump will remain the president for the next 5 years … pic.twitter.com/FRRlbWHyo7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 31, 2019

Gabbard, who voted "present" on impeachment, said she is "really concerned" that the House impeaching Trump will lead to a Republican-led Congress.

"This is going to be a disaster for our country. Now, I know that we can beat Trump in 2020 but our sights must be set on a much larger goal than just defeating Trump," she said in the video.