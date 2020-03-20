Friday VIP Open Thread: How Would You Rate Trump's Handling of ChinaFlu?
We know what the MSM talking heads think about Trump's handling of the Chinese coronavirus—mostly that they're smarter and morally superior to Trump, the medical experts, and those of us out here in flyover country—but how about the rest of us? How would you rate Trump's handling of the crisis? What things is he doing well, and what could he be doing better? You're among friends here, so tell it like it is.
