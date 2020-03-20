send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics vip

Friday VIP Open Thread: How Would You Rate Trump's Handling of ChinaFlu?

By Paula Bolyard 2020-03-20T09:00:39
chat comments

We know what the MSM talking heads think about Trump's handling of the Chinese coronavirus—mostly that they're smarter and morally superior to Trump, the medical experts, and those of us out here in flyover country—but how about the rest of us? How would you rate Trump's handling of the crisis? What things is he doing well, and what could he be doing better? You're among friends here, so tell it like it is.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/friday-vip-open-thread-how-would-you-rate-trumps-handling-of-chinaflu/

Related: VIP
Editor's Choice
ELDER: Biden's Memory Isn't the Only Problem
Comments
Thursday's VIP Open Thread
Comments
New Poll Out on Trump's Handling of COVID-19
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media