Fox News: COVID-19 Started in Wuhan Lab and WHO Helped 'Chinese Cover Tracks'

In an exclusive report, Fox News says the COVID-19 killer coronavirus started in a lab in Wuhan, China. It wasn't intended as a bioweapon, however, though in the end, it killed massive numbers of people around the world.

The virus was unleashed by a worker involved in bat virus research who "then went into the population in Wuhan," where it then spread through the city, other parts of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and then into Europe and then the U.S.

Fox News reports the work on the virus was "not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China's government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News."

The network reported that if President Xi Jinping had warned the world six days earlier it might have saved the world from the virus. Xi reported the problem to the world on January 20, 2020, and by that time, "more than 3,000 had been infected during almost a week of public silence."

Worse, the officials whose job it was to catch pandemics in their infancy, the World Health Organization, was "complicit from the beginning in helping China cover its tracks."

The information follows President Trump's announcement during the Coronavirus Task Force presser Tuesday that he was pulling the plug on the $893 million in support to WHO.

Asked by Fox News' John Roberts about the reporting, President Trump remarked at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, "More and more we're hearing the story...we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation."

"China '100 percent' suppressed data and changed data, the sources tell Fox News. Samples were destroyed, contaminated areas scrubbed, some early reports erased, and academic articles stifled," Fox reported.

Doctors who tried to blow the whistle were "disappeared."

There were doctors and journalists who were "disappeared" warning of the spread of the virus and its contagious nature and human to human transmission. China moved quickly to shut down travel domestically from Wuhan to the rest of China, but did not stop international flights from Wuhan.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said, "It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that and we've had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that. I would just say at this point, it's inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we don't know for certain."

One thing is apparent. The virus which has shut down entire countries and practically crashed economies around the world may be, as a source told Fox, "the costliest government coverup of all time."

You don't say?

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.