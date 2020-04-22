send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Florida Man Will Wear Grim Reaper Outfit to Scare People Away from Beaches (and Raise Money for Dems)

By Jim Treacher 2020-04-22T15:16:47
chat comments

As of today, New York state alone has more COVID-19 China virus deaths than the next six states combined. But New York is completely controlled by Democrats at every level of government. So what's a Democratic Party hack to do in a time of crisis? The usual: Change the subject. That's why they're all feigning concern about Georgia opening up their economy, but they don't want to talk about Colorado doing the same thing. The governor of Georgia is a Republican (sorry, Stacey Abrams), and the governor of Colorado is a Democrat. The Republican takes all the heat to distract attention from the Democrat. That's how it works. It's nothing new, but the press seems to think nobody notices. Even now.

And if that assessment seems grim, just look at what the Dems are planning in another Republican-run state that barely cracks the top 10 in virus deaths: Florida.

So go ahead and donate to that if you want, I guess. Seems pretty sick and morbid, but then I'm not a Democrat.

Notice that you don't see any Dem operatives putting on Grim Reaper outfits and riding the NYC subways to warn people away (and more importantly, to raise money for themselves). That's because a person might actually catch the virus on the subway, which is much, much less likely to happen on a public beach. That's why New York has 17 times as many virus deaths as Florida.

Seriously: If they thought they could get the virus by doing this, do you really think they'd be doing this?

People are dying, and the Party of Science™ is making a cynical, science-denying joke out of it. Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters get to safely signal their virtue while making a spectacle of themselves. This stunt is pretty much perfect.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

'Please Think About Others': Chris Cuomo Pretends He Didn't Break Quarantine Already

https://pjmedia.com/trending/florida-man-will-wear-grim-reaper-outfit-to-scare-people-away-from-beaches-and-raise-money-for-dems/

Related: 2020, coronavirus, Democrats, Florida
Editor's Choice
Stossel: Government Goes Too Far
Comments
Exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat — Replay Available
Comments
While the Economy Goes Bust, Farm-to-Table Booms
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media