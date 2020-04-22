Florida Man Will Wear Grim Reaper Outfit to Scare People Away from Beaches (and Raise Money for Dems)

As of today, New York state alone has more COVID-19 China virus deaths than the next six states combined. But New York is completely controlled by Democrats at every level of government. So what's a Democratic Party hack to do in a time of crisis? The usual: Change the subject. That's why they're all feigning concern about Georgia opening up their economy, but they don't want to talk about Colorado doing the same thing. The governor of Georgia is a Republican (sorry, Stacey Abrams), and the governor of Colorado is a Democrat. The Republican takes all the heat to distract attention from the Democrat. That's how it works. It's nothing new, but the press seems to think nobody notices. Even now.

And if that assessment seems grim, just look at what the Dems are planning in another Republican-run state that barely cracks the top 10 in virus deaths: Florida.

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

We will use this as a campaign to ensure people know the importance of staying home while supporting Democrats running for federal office including Matt Gaetz opponent Democrat Phil Ehr and Democrat Christy Smith running in a special election May 12. https://t.co/tK8AQHKEvV — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

So go ahead and donate to that if you want, I guess. Seems pretty sick and morbid, but then I'm not a Democrat.

Notice that you don't see any Dem operatives putting on Grim Reaper outfits and riding the NYC subways to warn people away (and more importantly, to raise money for themselves). That's because a person might actually catch the virus on the subway, which is much, much less likely to happen on a public beach. That's why New York has 17 times as many virus deaths as Florida.

Seriously: If they thought they could get the virus by doing this, do you really think they'd be doing this?

People are dying, and the Party of Science™ is making a cynical, science-denying joke out of it. Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters get to safely signal their virtue while making a spectacle of themselves. This stunt is pretty much perfect.

