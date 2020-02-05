FLASHBACK: Top Romney Advisor Served on Board of Burisma with Hunter Biden

While Senator Mitt Romney's decision to vote to convict President Trump on charges of abuse of power sparked Outrage amongst conservatives and supporters of the president, it is perhaps not all that surprising.

Aside from Mitt Romney's sour relationship with the president, the Utah senator has his own ties to the notoriously corrupt Burisma Holdings—where Hunter Biden served on the board making over $80,000 a month despite lacking experience and qualifications.

Democrats argue that Trump inappropriately pressured Ukraine president Zelensky to investigate the Bidens because of Hunter's position at Burisma and former Vice President Joe Biden's pressuring of Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor investigating the company corruption.

Romney's vote to convict on the charge of abuse of power might very well be connected to his own links to the company via one of his top advisers. The Federalist reported back in September that "top Mitt Romney adviser Joseph Cofer Black, who publicly goes by 'Cofer Black,' joined Burisma’s board of directors while Hunter Biden was also serving on the board."

According to The New Yorker, Hunter joined Burisma’s board in April of 2014 and remained on it until he declined to renew his position this past May. Meanwhile, according to Burisma’s website, Black was appointed in February of 2017 and continues to serve on its board. The timelines would indicate that Black and Biden worked together at Burisma, and indeed, web archives from late 2017 show Black and Biden listed simultaneously on the board.

Here is a screenshot from the Burisma website showing Black still sits on the board:

Mr. Black joined the CIA in 1974, eventually becoming director of the National Counterterrorism Center in 1999. He was appointed as ambassador at large and coordinator for counterterrorism by President George W. Bush in 2002 and later worked at Blackwater as a vice-chairman before joining Romney's 2012 presidential campaign as a “special adviser” on Romney's Foreign Policy and National Security Advisory Team.

Is Romney's connection to Burisma just a bizarre coincidence, or is there something else at play here?

I'm just asking the question.

_____

