send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Flashback: Pelosi Calls Clinton Impeachment a 'Hatchet Job on the Presidency'

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-18T12:49:36
chat comments

On December 18, 1998, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed House Republicans for impeaching President Bill Clinton, referring to the effort as a "hatchet job on the presidency."

“So it is not about Whitewater, it is not about Travelgate, and it is not about Filegate. It is about sex. It is about a punishment searching for a crime that does not exist," Pelosi said the day before the House voted on the four articles of impeachment against Clinton, which included obstruction of justice.

“I urge my colleagues to vote no, stop this hatchet job on the presidency. Stop this hypocrisy. Stop this hatred. Vote no on all four counts," she added.

Pelosi argued that the Republican House majority was "not judging the president with fairness but impeaching him with a vengeance."

“In the investigation of the president fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, privacy, fairness, checks and balances, have been seriously violated, and why? Because we are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of president Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer," she said on the Hours floor.

FLASHBACK: Pelosi Says Impeachment Is 'Divisive,' 'Has to Be Bipartisan'

https://pjmedia.com/trending/flashback-pelosi-calls-clinton-impeachment-a-hatchet-job-on-the-presidency/

Related: 2019, impeachment, nancy pelosi
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.