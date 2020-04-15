send
News and Politics

FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi Said Coronavirus Fears Were 'Unwarranted'

By Matt Margolis 2020-04-15T20:19:39
chat comments

Despite the fact that Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge by arguing that President Donald Trump didn't do enough about the coronavirus early on, she didn't have any complaints a couple months ago and sought to downplay the virus after President Trump banned travel with China.

On February 24, in order to quell fears about the coronavirus outbreak, Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco's Chinatown section and told Americans that "everything is fine," and "all is well," and encouraged Americans to shop and eat there. "Come to Chinatown," she said. "We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown."

That same day, Pelosi expressed no complaints about the government's response to the coronavirus, telling reporters, "I have confidence in Dr. Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, who has even further confidence in what we’re doing."

The Top 10 Lies About President Trump’s Response to the Coronavirus

In fact, when a reporter asked her, "how irrational is it that people are staying away from Asian-owned business"? Pelosi responded, "It doesn’t make any sense, but it’s not just Asian-owned now. You see in Italy where the fashion shows and all of that were done without an audience because people were not coming. So, again, this fear is – I think – unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States."

It's time for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats to stop politicizing the coronavirus pandemic and focus on helping Americans.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

SAVAGE: Trump Slams Pelosi's 'Parties in Chinatown' While He Was Restricting Travel From China

https://pjmedia.com/trending/flashback-nancy-pelosi-said-coronavirus-fears-were-unwarranted/

Related: coronavirus, nancy pelosi
