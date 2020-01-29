FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff Said John Bolton Lacks 'Credibility' and Is Prone to 'Conspiracy Theories'

On Wednesday afternoon, a 2019 interview featuring John Bolton surfaced which appeared to undermine the allegations made in the former national security advisor's forthcoming book of misconduct. The unearthed interview prompted Trump to declare "Game over" for the Democrats.

But even more videos have surfaced that are equally devastating for the Democrats wanting to call John Bolton to testify.

One new clip shows Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager trying to make the case for Bolton to testify, saying Bolton had a "lack of credibility" and was prone to "conspiracy theories." Schiff now argues that Bolton is an important and believable witness.

"This is someone who's likely to exaggerate the dangerous impulses of the president toward belligerence, his proclivity to act without thinking, and his love of conspiracy theories," Schiff said of Bolton to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on March 22, 2018, when Bolton was named Trump's national security adviser. "And I'll, you know, just add one data point to what you were talking about earlier: John Bolton once suggested on Fox News that the Russian hack of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] was a false flag operation that had been conducted by the Obama administration."

Schiff's negative feelings towards John Bolton actually go back even further. Another newly-surfaced video shows an interview of Schiff on CNN's Crossfire in May 2005, when he accused Bolton of being "more focused on the next job than doing well at the last job." Bolton had just been nominated to be ambassador to the United Nations under then-President George W. Bush.

"And particularly given the history, where we've had the politicizing of intelligence over WMD [weapons of mass destruction], why we would pick someone who the very same issue has been raised repeatedly, and that is John Bolton's politicization of the intelligence he got on Cuba and other issues, why we would want someone with that lack of credibility, I can't understand," Schiff said at the time.

If Bolton lacked credibility in 2005 and 2018, why does Schiff believe Bolton is suddenly credible now?

I think we all know why.

