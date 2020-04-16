Five Ideas for Obama That Are Better Than Him Giving a Virtual Commencement Speech

On Tuesday, the media swooned over a random 17-year-old from Los Angeles who tweeted his idea to have Barack Obama, the worst and most corrupt president in our nation's history, deliver a virtual commencement address for the Class of 2020 since commencements have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

The tweet has since received over 160,000 likes, was retweeted over 33,000 times, and the media has experienced heart palpitations over a kid who was merely 14 years old when Obama left office fawning over him with the ridiculous request. But there are better ways for Obama to have a positive impact during the coronavirus crisis. Here are five that I have come up with.

5. Take responsibility for not restocking the Strategic National Stockpile

Obama depleted the Strategic National Stockpile of crucial supplies like N95 respirator masks during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and never restocked it during the remainder of his presidency. It would be far more comforting if he could accept responsibility for that failure and perhaps tried to make up for it. Instead of sitting at home making the occasional tweet criticizing Trump, he could be making masks for Americans to wear at work or out in public. They're not as good as N95 respirator masks, but people are wearing them to help protect themselves, and it's becoming a requirement in certain states and localities. So, Obama should act like a big boy and admit his failure.

4. Become a DoorDasher

To help keep local restaurants busy, my family made a point to regularly order in from local restaurants using the delivery service DoorDash. Since Obama can't make money giving speeches right now, he could help stimulate the coronavirus-afflicted economy by helping restaurants deliver food. He would stimulate the economy more that way than he did as president anyway. I probably wouldn't trust food delivered by him, but I'm sure there are plenty who would.

If you don't already, I highly recommend using DoorDash to get food from local restaurants delivered to your home. Stimulate your local economy and keep those restaurants in business!

3. Clean my septic tank filter

For most of my life, I've lived in homes with municipal water and sewer. The house I live in now has well water (which is great) and a septic system (not so great). Twice a year the filter to the septic tank needs cleaning out.

Like most homeowners with septic, I don't look forward to cleaning my septic filter. In an unprecedented time, it would give me great comfort if @BarackObama came by and cleaned out the filter for me. #ObamaCleanMySepticFilter — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) April 16, 2020

It's actually not due to be cleaned until mid-June, but I figure I might as well get the ball rolling on this idea now.

2. Make a giant donation

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Barack Obama has taken a couple of veiled shots at Trump over the federal government's response to the virus (which is still better than Obama's response to the H1N1 pandemic, but I digress) but one thing that he hasn't done yet is make a giant donation toward causes helping battle the coronavirus. Last month, President Trump donated his paycheck to coronavirus efforts, Hillary Clinton donated pizzas to a hospital. Lots of celebrities have made various types of donations during the crisis, but one person absent from all the stories about rich celebrities being generous with their fortunes to help people in the crisis is Barack Obama. And you can bet that if he'd made a donation he'd have his staff sending out press releases about it.

He reportedly has a net worth of at least $40 million. The same guy who said "I think when you spread the wealth around it's good for everybody" should practice what he preaches.

1. Maintain social distancing practices even after the crisis is over

Seriously, bro. We put up with you for eight years. Just go away and be gone already. You were a terrible president. We don't need to hear your predictably negative comments on Trump. In fact, Americans have grown accustomed to presidents not speaking out about their successors, and for once it would be nice if you showed some class and kept your opinions to yourself and stayed out of the limelight. You're old news.

_____

