Massive Crowds, Lots of Guns, and Alex Jones in a Tank Descend on Richmond for 2A Rally

Today is lobby day in Richmond, Virginia, and people from all over the state are streaming into the capitol to protest Virginia Democrats and Governor Northam's plans to institute major gun bans. The governor declared a state of emergency leading up to the event and tried to ban anyone from carrying legally at the rally. No one is really sure if that's legal or binding. The law seems to say it isn't.

Virginia law states that even a state of emergency can not limit lawfully carrying a firearm.



Your move Ralf. #Virginia #2A pic.twitter.com/uIqjQDZjw2 — Brian Richmond ???? (@B_Rich33NO) January 15, 2020

A state of emergency does not suspend Constitutional rights. However, a group of citizens took Northam's ban to court and a circuit court judge upheld it. The Virginia Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal, stating,

The circuit court decided this case in less than one day, and, accordingly, the record before the court is scant, there is no transcript or written statement of facts detailing the events of the hearing, and we are unaware of any evidence that was taken. The only information we have on which to resolve the weighty issues raised by the parties are pleadings accompanied by cursory attachments. Accordingly, the petition is refused.

That seems like a weasel move if I ever saw one. Sorry, American citizens, the circuit court did such a terrible job on this issue that we can't possibly step in and help. No evidence, no transcript, no problem. Bye-bye Second Amendment.

Pictures have started coming in of the protesters arriving at the capitol. I especially like the one of fencing that Northam had erected that says: "The wall the Northam built."

Townhall's Julia Rosas is live on the scene:

Richmond gun rights rally chants "USA!" and "Hey hey, ho ho, racist Ralph has got to go! pic.twitter.com/7BSiLPVghk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2020

Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards is also at the rally.

The crowd is filling the capitol square now. Chants of “USA, USA” from various sections of the crowd. #LobbyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/RwU59FkxJE — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 20, 2020

Uh oh. Looks like these Americans didn't get the memo on the emergency gun ban, but maybe they're not going to try to get past Northam's wall.

Many law abiding citizens are excersizing their constitutional right to carry their firearms in Richmond Virginia. #VirginiaRally #LobbyDay



??: @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/JAcctBb6pC — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

The crowds are chanting "Northam OUT!"

There is a petition to recall Northam. As you can see, it's a popular destination.

There is a petition to recall Democrat Governor Northam at the 2nd amendment rally in Richmond Virginia.



The line is exceptionally long. ??#Lobbyday #Richmond #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/LCtZGdt6M1 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

And it wouldn't be a great protest without Alex Jones in a tank with a megaphone.

Alex Jones is cruising down 8th St in Richmond, Virginia on a megaphone saying “1776 for all Americans”



??: @SarahKing__ #VirginiaRally #Richmond2ARally #LobbyDay pic.twitter.com/uP722AKR50 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

And this is how the left is categorizing them.

Sadly, our media won't dispel those lies. Luckily there are a lot of private cameras at the event capturing videos like these.

An attendee at the rally in Richmond Virginia dispels the media smears against rally-goers.



He says the media is mischaracterizing them, & that they are just law abiding citizens who want to advocate for their constitutional rights.#VirginiaRally

pic.twitter.com/Vp3bJX8eNi — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

Crowd sings star spangled banner as man holds sign saying “I’d rather be an American than a Democrat”#VirginiaRally #Richmond2ARally #LobbyDay

??: @SebastianMurdoc



pic.twitter.com/WIXm9B50QA — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

Many people have been warning that a violent event may pop off, possibly started by Antifa, which could lead to major violence. Police presence is heavy.

Any of my audience planning to attend the pro-2nd rallies in Virginia; I am warning you that it gives me a real bad feeling that provocateurs are planning genuine large-scale violence. I urge you to not attend. Not least of all because antifa is openly proclaiming attendance. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) January 18, 2020

But at least one local Antifa chapter in Virginia is joining the march to protest Northam. National Review reported,

While Antifa groups are most famous for sometimes-violent protests against right-wing groups, the Richmond-based Antifa Seven Hills is joining 2nd Amendment supporters in support of gun rights. “I think it’s been pretty important for us to focus on the fact that gun control in America has a legacy of racist enforcement,” Seven Hills spokesperson James told Vice, requesting that his last name be withheld from publication. “Like taking guns away from black people, because black people were perceived as a threat to property and the sanctity of the state.” Several leftist gun rights groups have formed in response to the election of President Trump. This includes Redneck Revolt, which was established in 2016, and the Socialist Rifle Association, which was formed in 2018 and has chapters in all 50 states.

Could this be the moment that brings us all together? Leave it to Democrats to so thoroughly anger everyone that the far left joins up with patriots. Stay tuned for more coverage on this event as the day unfolds.

