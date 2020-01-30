Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Files Federal Complaint Against Biden, Charging He 'Abused His Power'

Multiple sources have confirmed a report by French news site Les Crises that former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin has filed a complaint with Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation this week demanding an investigation be launched against Joe Biden, who successfully pressured the Ukrainian government to fire him and protect Burisma Holdings, the company his son Hunter sat on the board of, making $83,000/month, despite having no experience related to their business.

Shokin alleges in his filing that Biden orchestrated his ouster as prosecutor general in order to prevent the completion of his investigation of the notoriously corrupt natural gas company, Burisma Holdings.

During the period 2014-2016, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine was conducting a preliminary investigation into a series of serious crimes committed by the former Minister of Ecology of Ukraine Mykola Zlotchevsky and by the managers of the company “Burisma Holding Limited “(Cyprus), the board of directors of which included, among others, Hunter Biden, son of Joseph Biden, then vice-president of the United States of America.

Shokin contends the investigation was "carried out in strict accordance with Criminal Law" and under his "personal control as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine."

Owing to my firm position on the above-mentioned cases regarding their prompt and objective investigation, which should have resulted in the arrest and the indictment of the guilty parties, Joseph Biden developed a firmly hostile attitude towards me which led him to express in private conversations with senior Ukrainian officials, as well as in his public speeches, a categorical request for my immediate dismissal from the post of Attorney General of Ukraine in exchange for the sum of US $ 1 billion in as a financial guarantee from the United States for the benefit of Ukraine.

Shokin cited as evidence the publicly available video of Joe Biden bragging about the quid pro quo, which ultimately got him fired. In his complaint, Shokin elaborated on Biden's efforts to have him removed.

Throughout the last months of 2015 and the first months of 2016 Joseph Biden, taking advantage of his position, came several times on official visits to Ukraine in order to negotiate with the leaders of the country my eviction and, consequently, the closing of the objective investigation into the offenses committed by persons associated with the company “Burisma Holding Limited” (Cyprus), including the son of the aforementioned US official. Due to continued pressure from the Vice President of the United States Joseph Biden to oust me from the job by blackmailing the allocation of financial assistance, I, as the man who places the State interests above my personal interests, I agreed to abandon the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to Shokin, after his ouster, "no active investigation into the offenses concerning the company 'Burisma Holding Limited' (Cyprus) was carried out and, therefore, the persons implicated in these offenses were not identified, nor arrested or charged." In other words, thanks to Biden, Burisma and his son Hunter were off the hook.

Thus, the unlawful influence exerted on me as the head of a judicial structure in the country by Joseph Biden, who abused his power as the Vice-President of the United States in order to prevent me from carrying out my duties as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, thus preventing me from solving serious crimes and arresting the persons who committed those crimes, has the characteristics of the crime stipulated in Article 343 part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Donald Trump was impeached by House Democrats for suggesting that the corruption of Burisma and the Bidens ought to be looked at by Ukraine. Shokin's filing gives Republicans even more ammo to say that Hunter Biden is a relevant witness for the impeachment trial. In fact, I think it's quite clear that if more witnesses are ultimately called, Viktor Shokin should be brought in too.

_____

