Finally: Ilhan Omar Apparently Under Investigation by the Feds — ICE Included

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you read that right: Ilhan Omar, the single most anti-American and anti-Semitic Democrat in Congress, appears to be under investigation by the Feds. And ICE is part of it since she may have committed, as one journalist puts it, "a breathtaking number of possible immigration-related felonies."

The Blaze's David Steinberg explains that "Minnesota state Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) had previously filed a complaint on the matter with the Minnesota District of the Department of Justice. That office — headed by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, a 2018 Donald Trump appointee — directed the FBI to review the complaint. An FBI SAC formally met with Rep. Drazkowski, and others, in mid-October to receive a prepared file of evidence and related information."

Well, since then, additional steps have been taken. At least two federal agencies seem to be involved in addition to the FBI itself: the Department of Education and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Department of Education is involved because Omar may have married a UK citizen in 2009 in an attempt to "facilitate federal student loan fraud, or other fraud involving higher education." This suspicion arose because Omar married a UK citizen in 2009, only to separate again from him in June 2011. Those dates correspond with his enrollment at North Dakota State University, where she received her degree.

Additionally, as Steinberg explained last year right here at PJ Media, Omar filed for divorce in 2017. Under threat of perjury, she claimed that she and her NDSU husband had lost all contact with each other since they separated in June 2011. "However, [d]ozens of verified social media posts, photos, and even a 2016 interview with the NDSU husband indicate otherwise. It appears Omar perjured herself eight times answering those nine questions."

As for ICE, Steinberg explained in July 2019 that all the above appears to "give probable cause to investigate Omar for eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy."

Of course, it's rather ironic that ICE is involved because this is the very agency Omar derides every other day or so, calling them militaristic and, in general, a stain on America's image. Or something.

Fox News picked up the story and ran with it -- on Tucker Carlson's show.

Oh yes. Justice could very well be served soon.

Don't you just love the smell of Omar's fear in the morning?