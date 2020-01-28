send
News and Politics

Feinstein First Democrat to Suggest Acquitting Trump. But Then ...

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-28T20:56:40


Look up. That's the first crack in the glass ceiling of Democrat senators who think this presidential impeachment is just so much malarky, as Joe Biden might say.

Dianne Feinstein, who brought you Chinese-spy chauffeurs and the phony Christine Blasey-Ford-Brett-Kavanaugh allegations, is sending up a trial balloon to determine if she'd be put on the political rack if she voted to acquit President Trump in this impeachment trial.

KTLA 5 reports that the 86-year-old Feinstein told the LA Times the voters should determine Trump's future:

"Nine months left to go, the people should judge. We are a republic, we are based on the will of the people — the people should judge,” Feinstein said Tuesday, after the president’s team finished a three-day presentation in his defense. “That was my view and it still is my view.”

Still, she indicated that arguments in the trial about Trump’s character and fitness for office had left her undecided. “What changed my opinion as this went on,” she said, is a realization that “impeachment isn’t about one offense. It’s really about the character and ability and physical and mental fitness of the individual to serve the people, not themselves.

Asked whether she would ultimately vote to acquit, she demurred, saying, “We’re not finished.”

Hmmm.

Within an hour of the LA Times story and just seconds before we posted this, Feinstein had gotten enough feedback and claimed that the Times "misunderstood" her.

Ok, DiFi.

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, predictably, has also questioned the wisdom of the impeachment trial, but Feinstein is the first far-Left candidate from a liberal state to do so.

