Federal Witch Hunt Prosecutors Seek to Delay Gen. Flynn's Sentencing Date

There are new major developments in the case against three-star General Michael Flynn. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington has proposed delaying "a number of approaching deadlines," Fox News reports, "that would ultimately make his sentencing unlikely" on February 27, as was the original plan.

The prosecutors conducting the witch hunt against one of America's most heroic and important generals of the last few decades want Gen. Flynn's former attorneys to testify against him. They argue that the general waived his attorney-client privileges in his communications with Covington & Burling by arguing that he received ineffective assistance from them.

"The government requests that the Court suspend the current briefing schedule concerning the defendant’s [motion] until such time as the government has been able to confer with Covington regarding the information it seeks," the federal prosecutors determined to get this clearly innocent man convicted write. "While Covington has indicated a willingness to comply with this request, it has understandably declined to do so in the absence of" said court order.

The prosecutors' move comes in response to Gen. Flynn withdrawing his earlier guilty plea after switching defense attorneys. He is now represented by Sidney Powell, who is clearly doing everything in her power to restore his good name -- even if doing so means she has to take on the entire Justice Department.

Let's hope that Powell wins this battle -- as he has won many other legal battles in her illustrious career. If there was ever a case she deserved to win, it's this one. Gen. Flynn was set up. He has to be released, his good name has to be restored, and he needs to rejoin the Trump White House as the president's National Security Adviser.

FBI Director Christopher Wray just admitted that the FISA Warrants and Survailence of my campaign were illegal. So was the Fake Dossier. THEREFORE, THE WHOLE SCAM INVESTIGATION, THE MUELLER REPORT AND EVERYTHING ELSE FOR THREE YEARS, WAS A FIXED HOAX. WHO PAYS THE PRICE?.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

