Father's Rights Group Predicted What Meghan Markle Just Did to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle just took the kid and got the hell out of Dodge. She left Britain to go to Canada and took that cute little Archie with her.

MEGHAN’S MARRIAGE TRAP: As F4J predicted in 2018 - Meghan will move son Archie out of UK jurisdiction to US strengthening her custody rights. Son will likely have dual US/UK citizenship. Harry walked into a TRAP. A marriage trap + a man trap. Matt O’C #MeghanAndHarry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/fjU1RLHveR — Fathers4Justice (@F4JOfficial) January 8, 2020

The other day when I posted about Prince Harry quitting the Royal Family to appease his American, "commoner" wife, or, as we like to call her–Yoko–I included this warning by the group "Fathers4Justice" as a "watch this space" cautionary tale.

We just didn't think it would happen so fast.

To be sure, Markle has been the British tabloid punching bag (see the video below), but you do have to admit, this father's rights group prediction is not crazy.

Now the Duchess of Sussex – that's Meghan Markle if you're keeping book at home on your Royals Rotisserie League – has, what the Brits like to call, "done a bunk," and fled to Canada with baby Archie.

And Prince Harry?

He is back in the UK getting yelled at by Dad and Gran – that's the Queen to you – for failing to loop her in on the crazy plans to dump the Royal Family.

The duo said they'd wanted to "balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

Founder of the Fathers4Justice group, Matt O’Connor, predicted Markle would go back to the U.S. and establish dual citizenship for Archie and cut Prince Harry and the Windsor grandparents out of the picture altogether:

MEGHAN MARKLE “DUCHESS OF DENIAL” So Meghan has done a runner back to Canada where her son is being held hostage - DENYING the Queen & Prince Charles contact with Archie over Christmas + New Year. This poor boy now has little or no access to ANY of his grandparents! #MeghanMarkle — Fathers4Justice (@F4JOfficial) January 10, 2020

Markle just left the UK for Canada (North America), where she and Harry were going to, you know, get jobs and make it on their own. But Harry wasn't on the plane and isn't on the continent.

No one ever said being in the Royal Family of Windsor was a piece of cake. Harry and Meghan decided to take a more "progressive" approach and "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." But, let's just say that the Queen's not feeling "fully supported" at the moment.

The Father's Rights group has at times picked on high-profile single women who use sperm donors as "sperm bandits." Regardless of their hyperbole, you might want to keep an eye on what happens from here. They might be right. And this could get ugly. Really, really ugly.

