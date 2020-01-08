FAKE NEWS! MSNBC Repeats Iranian Propaganda That Missile Strikes Killed 30 U.S. Soldiers

If you need another example of why many Americans distrust and despise the media, look no further than MSNBC's coverage of the Iranian missile strike on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. Without confirming casualties with the Pentagon or any other U.S. source, MSNBC allowed a correspondent, Ali Arouzi, to repeat Iranian propaganda that thirty U.S. soldiers were killed in the attacks.

"We're just getting reports that a second wave of rocket attacks have been launched...this bit I'm not sure about but Iran state media is claiming that thirty U.S. soldiers have been killed in this attack...we have just stepped over the precipice." Watch below.

MSNBC helped Iran push the false claim that 30 U.S. soldiers were killed tonight in their attack. Zero were killed.



This isn't just fake news, this is so damn disrespectful to the family members of those deployed.



Do better or delete your network.pic.twitter.com/2l9KzsNPc5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 8, 2020

It is unconscionable that MSNBC allowed this to air. It makes no difference that the reporter qualified the statement with a warning that the report is not corroborated by any reliable source. Repeating this damaging lie on American television where the families of the soldiers stationed on those bases under attack will hear it and be thrown into agony is unforgivable. This is not journalism. It's journo-terrorism. No American lives were lost in the attacks, as confirmed by President Trump at Wednesday's press conference. Fear-mongering by claiming there may be dead soldiers and using language like "stepped over the precipice" hinting that we are on the way to a major war was premature and false.

President Trump announced Wednesday that the failed rocket launches did very little damage and took no lives. He made it clear that he will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, nor will further aggression go unanswered. He did not promise to answer the rocket attacks and basically said Iran needs to behave to avoid more economic pain. The hot situation will now ease as Iran has saved face by responding militarily, although impotently, to the death of General Qasem Soleimani. They can now retreat without looking like cowards in front of their people, and the U.S. has no need to respond to a couple of dud rockets that angered no one and made most of us (who were not rooting for WWIII and dead American soldiers) laugh.

MSNBC is peddling fake news. Real news does not run with unconfirmed reports from Iranian sources. Their actions here are a gross violation of journalistic integrity. It's outrageous they get to call themselves a "news" organization after doing something like this. The FCC should pull their license and scratch out "news channel" and replace it with "gossip mongers."

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter