FACEPALM: Transgender 'Men' Are Triggered By Their Own Menstrual Cycle
The movement to normalize transgenderism goes wide and deep, whether it's in Hollywood, the media, or academia, many would rather buy into the nonsense that gender can be changed than risk being called a bigot. Meanwhile, those of us who still believe in the scientific reality that there are only two sexes/gender are, as Megan Fox puts it, in the fringe.
On Saturday, NBC News published an article with the bizarre headline, "For transgender men, pain of menstruation is more than just physical."
The story begins about transgender model and activist Kenny Ethan Jones, a biological woman who came out as transgender at 11 to her mother. According to the NBC News story, when she had her first period, she "faced both physical and psychological pain."
