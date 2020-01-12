FACEPALM: Transgender 'Men' Are Triggered By Their Own Menstrual Cycle

The movement to normalize transgenderism goes wide and deep, whether it's in Hollywood, the media, or academia, many would rather buy into the nonsense that gender can be changed than risk being called a bigot. Meanwhile, those of us who still believe in the scientific reality that there are only two sexes/gender are, as Megan Fox puts it, in the fringe.

On Saturday, NBC News published an article with the bizarre headline, "For transgender men, pain of menstruation is more than just physical."

The story begins about transgender model and activist Kenny Ethan Jones, a biological woman who came out as transgender at 11 to her mother. According to the NBC News story, when she had her first period, she "faced both physical and psychological pain."

“I didn’t believe that having periods would be a part of my lived experience,” Jones told NBC News. “I felt isolated; everything about periods was tailored to girls, yet me, a boy, was experiencing this and nothing in the world documented that.”

Jones, being a woman who, it turns out, has had "top surgery" but not "bottom surgery" curiously enough still has her monthly visit from Aunt Flo despite the fact she believes herself to be a man. Can you imagine that?

“Having a period already causes me a lot of [gender] dysphoria, but this dysphoria becomes heightened when I have to shop for a product that is labeled as ‘women’s health’ and in most cases, is pretty and pink,” Jones explained.

Call me crazy, but it's labeled a "woman's health" product because it is, in fact, a women's health issue, I don't care what Beto O'Rourke says.

“People are still reluctant to the idea that it’s not only women that experience periods,” says Jones.

Probably because it is only women that experience periods. That's just nature.

But of course, the problem of women who identify as men having periods is apparently even worse because of the apparent high-cost of menstrual supplies.

According to the article, "a box of 36 tampons, which could easily be used within one menstruation period, could cost as much as $12."

Apparently the Period Equity crowd thinks this super expensive, especially since some states add on sale tax. Supposedly 64 percent of low-income women, who are probably on some form of government assistance, can't afford that, and transgender individuals are even more likely to live in poverty or being unemployed.

"Not only are transgender individuals impacted by the cost of menstrual products, but they also may not have access to them when they are free," explains NBC News. Why is that? Because if they are made available for free in public restrooms, women who identify as men feel more comfortable using the men's bathrooms, where these products aren't made available.

Why not? Because men don't get periods!

It's about time we stop trying to pander to the transgender movement. No amount of surgery or hormone treatment will ever result in a person's gender being changed. Transgender people will always have the bodies of their biological sex, no matter how much they mutilate with surgery. If the Period Equity movement wants to be taken seriously about the "high" costs of menstrual products, they'd do themselves a huge favor by not pandering to the transgender crowd by claiming men can have periods, too. When people argue that it is a men's issue, too, they aren't increasing visibility for their cause, they are, in fact, minimizing the issue because they can't be honest about the realities of biology.

_____

