Facebook Fact-Checkers Admit Trump Never Said Coronavirus Was 'a Hoax'

There's no doubt that Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus outbreak in the hopes of politically damaging President Trump. The mainstream media has naturally enabled the Democrats in that effort. In fact, Trump made headlines this past week for criticizing the Democratic Party for weaponizing the outbreak as a "new hoax" to attack him with.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he said during his campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. “One of my people came up to me and said ‘Mr. President they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well.’ They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax that was on a perfect conversation."

“This is their new hoax,” Trump added, referring to the left's attacks on him regarding the coronavirus.

Of course, the media ran with the idea that Trump was saying the coronvirus itself was "a hoax," which, of course, was echoed by 2020 Democrats.

But it looks like not everyone is falling for the fake news. Facebook fact-checkers have actually flagged stories claiming Trump called the coronavirus a hoax as fake news.

Facebook weighs in, says it’s fake news that Trump called coronavirus a hoax pic.twitter.com/dlex3PgMdR — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 1, 2020

Trump acknowledged the Democrats' attacks on him regarding the coronavirus during his speech at CPAC. “Everything is really under control, but when they put a mic in front of a Democrat and the Democrats say, 'doesn't even know what's going on, how is Trump doing, he's doing a terrible job.'"

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was also critical of the coverage of the coronavirus when he spoke at CPAC. “The press was covering their hoax of the day because they thought it would bring down the president,” he said. “The reason you’re seeing so much attention to [the coronavirus] today is that they think this is going to be what brings down the president. That’s what this is all about.”

It's nice to see the Facebook fact-checkers getting this one right.

